Jeev Majha Guntala (Colours Marathi) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Jeev Majha Guntala (Colours Marathi) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Jeev Majha Guntala is an Indian tv serial directed by means of Deepak Nalawade. The display stars Yogita Chavan and Saurabh Choughule within the lead roles. The display used to be premiered on 21 June 2021 on Colours Marathi channel. It’s the tale of Antara whose circle of relatives goes thru monetary disaster. On this state of affairs, at the side of research, she additionally drives a taxi to make stronger her circle of relatives.
|Title
|Jeev Majha Guntala
|Primary Solid
|Yogita Chavan
Saurabh Choughule
|Style
|Drama, Romance
|Director
|Deepak Nalawade
|Manufacturer
|Mahesh Tagde
Jitendra Gupta
|Tale
|Jitendra Gupta
|Screenplay and Dialogues
|Jeet Bodinge
Sumedh Kirloskar
Vikas Patil
|Editor
|Narpat Choudhary
|DoP
|Jaggu D Ram
|Song
|Nilesh Mohrir (Name Tune)
|Lyrics
|Ashwini Shende (Name Tune)
|Singer
|Mayur Sukale, Shamika Bhide (Name Tune)
|Background Rating
|Aashay Parab
|Sound Clothier
|Sunil Tiwari
|Dress Director
|Bhakti Tagde
Ambrish Thakkar
|Makeup Artist
|Sagar Surve
|Artwork Director
|Tripti Tamhane
|Government Director
|Vaishali Ghorpade
|Ingenious Director
|Yuvraj Ghorpade
|Manufacturing Area
|Inform A Story Media Pvt Ltd.
Solid
Your entire forged of TV serial Jeev Majha Guntala :
Yogita Chavan
As : Antara Shitole
Saurabh Choughule
As : Malhar Khanvilker
Prajakta Navnale
As : Shweta Shitole (Antara’s elder sister)
Sumedha Datar
As : Suhasini Khanvilkar (Malhar’s mom)
Pratiksha Mungekar
As : Chitra Khanvilkar (Sudha’s spouse)
Shweta Kulkarni
As : Antara’s Aunt
Milan Dsouza
As : Akshata (Antara’s cousin sister)
Ronak Shinde
As : Sweta’s boyfriend
Time
Jeev Majha Guntala is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm on Colours Marathi tv channel. The display to begin with time table to liberate on 14 June 2021, however because of any explanation why it postponed for every week. Different main points associated with the display are given under
|Channel Title
|Colours Marathi
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm
|Operating Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|21 June 2021
|Language
|Marathi
|Nation
|India
Promo
