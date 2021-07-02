Jeev Majha Guntala (Colours Marathi) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Jeev Majha Guntala (Colours Marathi) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Jeev Majha Guntala is an Indian tv serial directed by means of Deepak Nalawade. The display stars Yogita Chavan and Saurabh Choughule within the lead roles. The display used to be premiered on 21 June 2021 on Colours Marathi channel. It’s the tale of Antara whose circle of relatives goes thru monetary disaster. On this state of affairs, at the side of research, she additionally drives a taxi to make stronger her circle of relatives.

Title Jeev Majha Guntala Primary Solid Yogita Chavan

Saurabh Choughule Style Drama, Romance Director Deepak Nalawade Manufacturer Mahesh Tagde

Jitendra Gupta Tale Jitendra Gupta Screenplay and Dialogues Jeet Bodinge

Sumedh Kirloskar

Vikas Patil Editor Narpat Choudhary DoP Jaggu D Ram Song Nilesh Mohrir (Name Tune) Lyrics Ashwini Shende (Name Tune) Singer Mayur Sukale, Shamika Bhide (Name Tune) Background Rating Aashay Parab Sound Clothier Sunil Tiwari Dress Director Bhakti Tagde

Ambrish Thakkar Makeup Artist Sagar Surve Artwork Director Tripti Tamhane Government Director Vaishali Ghorpade Ingenious Director Yuvraj Ghorpade Manufacturing Area Inform A Story Media Pvt Ltd.

Solid

Your entire forged of TV serial Jeev Majha Guntala :

Yogita Chavan

As : Antara Shitole

Saurabh Choughule

As : Malhar Khanvilker

Prajakta Navnale

As : Shweta Shitole (Antara’s elder sister)

Sumedha Datar

As : Suhasini Khanvilkar (Malhar’s mom)

Pratiksha Mungekar

As : Chitra Khanvilkar (Sudha’s spouse)

Shweta Kulkarni

As : Antara’s Aunt

Milan Dsouza

As : Akshata (Antara’s cousin sister)

Ronak Shinde

As : Sweta’s boyfriend

Time

Jeev Majha Guntala is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm on Colours Marathi tv channel. The display to begin with time table to liberate on 14 June 2021, however because of any explanation why it postponed for every week. Different main points associated with the display are given under

Channel Title Colours Marathi Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm Operating Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date 21 June 2021 Language Marathi Nation India

Promo

