Jeev Majha Guntala (Colours Marathi) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Jeev Majha Guntala (Colours Marathi) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Jeev Majha Guntala is an Indian tv serial directed by means of Deepak Nalawade. The display stars Yogita Chavan and Saurabh Choughule within the lead roles. The display used to be premiered on 21 June 2021 on Colours Marathi channel. It’s the tale of Antara whose circle of relatives goes thru monetary disaster. On this state of affairs, at the side of research, she additionally drives a taxi to make stronger her circle of relatives.

Title Jeev Majha Guntala
Primary Solid Yogita Chavan
Saurabh Choughule
Style Drama, Romance
Director Deepak Nalawade
Manufacturer Mahesh Tagde
Jitendra Gupta
Tale Jitendra Gupta
Screenplay and Dialogues Jeet Bodinge
Sumedh Kirloskar
Vikas Patil
Editor Narpat Choudhary
DoP Jaggu D Ram
Song Nilesh Mohrir (Name Tune)
Lyrics Ashwini Shende (Name Tune)
Singer Mayur Sukale, Shamika Bhide (Name Tune)
Background Rating Aashay Parab
Sound Clothier Sunil Tiwari
Dress Director Bhakti Tagde
Ambrish Thakkar
Makeup Artist Sagar Surve
Artwork Director Tripti Tamhane
Government Director Vaishali Ghorpade
Ingenious Director Yuvraj Ghorpade
Manufacturing Area Inform A Story Media Pvt Ltd.

Solid

Your entire forged of TV serial Jeev Majha Guntala :

Yogita Chavan

Yogita Chavan

As : Antara Shitole

Saurabh Choughule

Saurabh Choughule

As : Malhar Khanvilker

Prajakta Navnale

Prajakta Navnale

As : Shweta Shitole (Antara’s elder sister)

Sumedha Datar

Sumedha Datar

As : Suhasini Khanvilkar (Malhar’s mom)

Pratiksha Mungekar

Pratiksha Mungekar

As : Chitra Khanvilkar (Sudha’s spouse)

Shweta Kulkarni

Shweta Kulkarni

As : Antara’s Aunt

Milan Dsouza

Milan Dsouza

As : Akshata (Antara’s cousin sister)

Ronak Shinde

Ronak Shinde

As : Sweta’s boyfriend

Time

Jeev Majha Guntala is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm on Colours Marathi tv channel. The display to begin with time table to liberate on 14 June 2021, however because of any explanation why it postponed for every week. Different main points associated with the display are given under

Channel Title Colours Marathi
Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 9:30pm
Operating Time 20-25 Mins
Beginning Date 21 June 2021
Language Marathi
Nation India

Promo

When you have extra information about the display Jeev Majha Guntala, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

