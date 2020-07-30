Jeff Bezos Buys the $10 Million House Next Door

Again in April, Jeff Bezos paid a file $165 million for David Geffen’s famed Jack Warner property, the 10-acre compound that lies in Beverly Hills’ decrease Benedict Canyon neighborhood. However it appears that evidently isn’t fairly sufficient house for the Amazon chieftain — property information present he’s shelled out one other $10 million, via a belief, for an adjoining property on a little-known facet avenue.

Initially inbuilt 1930, the two-story conventional dwelling was designed by famous architect Sumner Spaulding and final bought in 2018 for $5.45 million, information reveal. The native developer purchaser gave the place a significant beauty refresh overseen by the similar design staff who additionally renovated a neighboring dwelling ultimately acquired by Justin Bieber.

As a result of the property was by no means on the market, footage and present particulars of the home are nearly nonexistent. However dated listings from 2018 describe the mini-estate as a “romantic pied-a-terre” with six fireplaces, a den, media room, library, and central courtyard. There have been additionally yard vegetable and rose gardens, plus a hedged entrance yard and two-car storage.

It’s unclear what Bezos desires with the property, which solely shares a short hedge line along with his principal property. Nevertheless it’s an excellent wager that the place may ultimately be used as a lavish indifferent dwelling workplace of some kind, or maybe offsite digs for choose staff of the multi-tiered Sanchez-Bezos household operation.

As one may count on from the planet’s richest human, Bezos has a well-documented affinity for getting his neighbors’ houses. Again in the late ’90s, he acquired a number of properties round his Seattle property, and he additionally owns 4 residences in the similar Artwork Deco-style Manhattan constructing, three of them acquired from music govt Tommy Mottola.

In 2014, Bezos paid $13 million for a rundown dwelling subsequent door to his former Beverly Hills compound, which have been each reportedly obtained by ex-wife Mackenzie Scott of their divorce. And final yr, he paid $5 million for the dwelling straight throughout from his historic Washington D.C. mansion.