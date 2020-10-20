Jeff Bridges Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges introduced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has been identified with lymphoma.

He began his submit off with a reference to “The Huge Lebowski,” writing: “Because the Dude would say… New sh– has come to mild.”

“I’ve been identified with lymphoma. Though it’s a severe illness, I really feel lucky that I’ve an awesome staff of docs and the prognosis is sweet,” Bridges continued. “I’m beginning therapy and can maintain you posted on my restoration.”

In a second tweet to the identical thread, Bridges thanked his supporters and inspired them to vote within the upcoming presidential election, linking to the web site Vote.org.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and assist from my household and pals. Thanks in your prayers and properly needs,” Bridges tweeted. “And, whereas I’ve you, please bear in mind to go vote. As a result of we’re all on this collectively.”

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and assist from my household and pals. Thanks in your prayers and properly needs. And, whereas I’ve you, please bear in mind to go vote. As a result of we’re all on this collectively. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

“Our ideas exit to Jeff and his household throughout this difficult time they usually have our love and assist. We want him a secure and full restoration,” FX, Touchstone Tv, Hulu and FXP stated in an announcement. “And, as Jeff all the time says, ‘We’re all on this collectively.’ Jeff, we’re all on this along with you.”

Lymphoma is a most cancers of the lymphatic system, which is the physique’s community that fights off ailments. The lymphatic system consists of the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. Although Bridges didn’t specify which sort of lymphoma he had been identified with, there are two predominant sorts: Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Lymphoma therapy often includes chemotherapy, numerous medicines, radiation remedy and, in uncommon circumstances, can require a stem cell transplant.

Bridges most lately appeared in “Unhealthy Instances on the El Royale” in 2018 and is at present in manufacturing for the TV miniseries “The Previous Man.” Bridges has been nominated for a complete of seven Academy Awards all through his illustrious profession, successful one for “Loopy Coronary heart” in 2010.