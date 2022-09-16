Jeff Bridges for the premiere of “The Old Man”: “I was sick for two years and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come back”

Jeff Bridges returns to the world of series with the premiere of “The Old Man” on Star Plus

The old Man It is based on the successful novel of the same name by Thomas Perry and it is the new series that brings the actor from The Fabulous Baker Boys to television. Jeff Bridges He returns to fiction after having spent almost two years in very poor health, but he returns to the role of Dan Chase, a retired CIA agent who, since he escaped decades ago, has been living hidden and isolated from society. But everything will change when a murderer appears in his life and tries to kill him. The seasoned agent must come to terms with his past to secure a future.

That’s when FBI Counterintelligence Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called in to find him due to his complicated past with the fugitive. In communication with Infobae, Bridges he discussed his character and his bond with Lithgow. “John Lithgow’s character, Harper, and mine, Chase, were friends years and years ago and they did some things together and now the fallout from those things is coming into the present and they have to deal with it,” the actor said. added: “And that’s a fascinating thing about consequences: what you do in the past doesn’t necessarily evaporate and consequences matter, what you do matters. And sometimes you may think that what you did was a wonderful thing, but deep down it’s : What the hell did I do? What was I thinking? And the opposite can happen sometimes, where you thought you were doing it wrong, it turns out to be a good thing, “said the actor.

Jeff Bridges en “The Old Man” (Star Plus)

Working alongside Harper’s character are her protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA special agent Raymond Waters (EJ Bonilla). When Chase proves more difficult to apprehend than authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to join the manhunt for the fugitive. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), who, discovering the truth about her new tenant, must draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive.

-How would you define The Old Man? Because it has things of a thriller but it is also a story about relationships, about life, death…

It’s a bit like life. Life is not a comedy or a tragedy; you don’t know what it is, and that’s kind of how our show is where it’s all mixed up. It’s very much like life and that’s some of the things I appreciate about this story, there’s even some comedy in there.

John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges in “The Old Man” to be seen on Star Plus from September 28 (Star Plus)

-In recent years you had some health problems, how did this program help you to return to work?

I was sick for two years and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come back. It was my goal, but I didn’t even dare make it a goal until, well, I was sick for maybe a year before I even considered going back, and, you know, I’d train and test myself when I finally decided : ok, I’m going to jump, see if I can do it again. And the company was so wonderful, they knew how to wait for me and that felt great. And then when you come back it’s like everything picks up where you left off, it was like we had a long weekend or something. And that was like meeting an old friend that you haven’t seen for ten years and you say: oh! We are bigger than when we stopped seeing each other.

-I was reading an interview in which you said that your father (Lloyd Bridges) was always a great inspiration in your career, how do you remember him?

-He was a wonderful, wonderful guy. His work and his life were a tremendous amount of joy and love, and that was contagious. When he walked into a room, you got the vibe. Both things, joy and love, create relaxation. He makes us feel like we’re in a safe place and we can relax and out of that relaxation comes the best, whether it’s at work or in relationships or whatever. He had that in his life but also in his work. I worked with him as an adult a couple of times and he was a real joy.

In the series “THE OLD MAN” Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase, a man who must return to action after being away for years living with his dogs CR: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

And finally, if you could travel back in time and find young Jeff, what advice would you give him?

–Just relax, Jeff, everything will be fine. Do what your dad does: love and be cheerful and see where that takes you. My mom used to tell me when she was going to work for me, “Jeff, remember, have fun and don’t take it too seriously.” And she was right: it was good advice.

The Old Man premieres next September 28 with the complete season by Star+.

