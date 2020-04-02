Jeff Hordley reveals his favourite Cain Dingle moments as he marks 20 years in Emmerdale

One among Emmerdale‘s hottest characters marked a milestone not too long ago with the 20th anniversary of Cain Dingle’s first look. The dangerous boy rocked up for cousin Butch Dingle’s funeral again in March 2000, making an instantaneous affect as the toughest man in the Dales and turning Jeff Hordley right into a cleaning soap celebrity.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com about his twenty years in the function, Hordley is in a reflective temper as he appeared again on his alter ego’s antics:

“I’ve loved enjoying Cain, it’s been an enormous a part of my life,” he shares. “I’m very near him and protecting over the character. I took a three-year break after I’d accomplished six years which reinvigorated me and allowed me to do what I wanted to do. When he returned in 2009 he got here again extra rounded and correctly built-in into the village.”

Right here’s Hordley’s hand-picked private highlights from twenty years as the toughest man in Yorkshire…

Boat explosion (2019)

Cain’s confrontation with spouse Moira Dingle’s toy boy Nate Robinson revealed the match farm hand was really his long-lost son, and ended with a dramatic underwater rescue when the trio had been thrown from an exploding boat. “Filming the underwater stuff final 12 months was the largest problem I’ve ever had,” recollects Hordley. “I might say these two days had been most likely the very best I’ve had on the present as a result of it was so difficult. Opening your eyes underwater with no goggles, figuring out the place the digital camera is when you’ll be able to’t see something and it’s actually claustrophobic – it was intense however superb to do.”

Affair with Angie (2002)

One of many harmful Dingle’s first massive storylines was his doomed fling with copper Angie Reynolds. At first they had been sworn enemies, however ardour ignited and the police officer ended up swapping sides and doing dodgy jobs with Cain as their affair sizzled. Or so he thought, as a dangerous haulage truck theft turned out to be a set-up masterminded by Angie which ended in a automobile crash that killed her. “I cherished the copper and villain love story, her dying in his arms. Freya Copeland was sensible to work with and a superb good friend.”

Zak assault (2011)

On the peak of Cain’s self-destructive streak spiralling uncontrolled, he notched up that many enemies he earned his personal whodunnit. Viciously bludgeoned by a thriller assailant in an assault that nearly killed him, the shock responsible celebration from the suspect line-up turned out to be his personal father. “I appreciated the bludgeoning of Cain as a storyline. When it turned out to be Zak there was big fallout, and I received to do a fantastic two-hander with Steve Halliwell.” Realising to his horror what he’d pushed his dad into doing, protecting Cain lined up the crime.

Marriage to Moira (2014)

Mucky Moira cheated on first husband John with Cain, and after she was widowed it was inevitable the pair would find yourself collectively. They married in 2014 and have a son, Isaac, however her fling with Nate proved controversial with followers and Hordley requires the pair to reunite: “I’d love them to be again collectively as it’s nice working with Natalie J Robb. We have now a shorthand which makes appearing alongside her very easy. They’ll at all times be certain by their baby and need to get on in some form or kind, and transfer on as mother and father do when a wedding breaks down and there are children concerned. It will be good for Cain and Moira to be a pair once more.”

Charity and Debbie (2002)

Feisty cousin Charity got here to the village on the similar time as Cain and followers rapidly learnt the kinfolk had saved it in the household and had been in an on/off relationship since they had been teenagers – the results of which was daughter Debbie, who tracked down her delivery mother and father as a young person after being given away at delivery. The trio have certain collectively as a dysfunctional household unit ever since. “Something involving Emma Atkins and Charley Webb has at all times been superb for me,” smiles Hordley. “That triangle of Cain’s relationship with his daughter and her mom, all of the backwards and forwards with Cain and Charity over the years. They’re tied collectively for all times.”

