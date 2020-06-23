Jeff Ross Denies Accusation of Sexual Relationship With Underage Girl – Variety

Comic Jeff Ross took to Twitter on Monday evening to refute allegations made on social media that he’d had a relationship with an underage woman greater than 20 years in the past.

Ross’ observe states plainly: “I’ve by no means engaged in any sexual relationship with a minor,” after which strains up his protection.

“The story is previous information,” Ross wrote. “It has been investigated quite a few occasions and totally reviewed and by no means revealed. The witnesses and proof don’t help these despicable allegations.” He additionally claims that the accuser and her husband “have been harassing me for years.”

Controversy swirled on Twitter on June 19 when @PallaviGunalan created a 16-part thread, together with movies of a lady talking of a relationship she allegedly had with the comic in 1998, when she was 15 and he was 33. That girl had initially posted the movies and messages on the Fb and Instagram deal with “Iwas15hewas33.”

Ross vowed to take authorized motion in opposition to his accuser. “I intend to take authorized motion based mostly on these unfaithful, horrific allegations as a result of nobody, irrespective of how sick they’re, needs to be allowed to proceed to attempt to profit from false tales whereas making an attempt to destroy others,” he wrote.

Ross ended his observe by saying, “The harmful atmosphere presently being uncovered on the comedy golf equipment is actual,” and noting, “Though this accusation is fake, I need there to be little question of my dedication to victims of sexual assault.”

The allegation resurfaced the identical week comic Chris D’Elia denied sexually harassing youngsters.

Ross is understood for internet hosting Comedy Central’s superstar roast specials in addition to his personal “Jeff Ross Roasts” specials for the ViacomCBS cabler.