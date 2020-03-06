Jeff Sagansky, Harry Sloan Partner on $600 Million IPO

Veteran Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan are launching Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. with a $600 million preliminary public providing.

It’s the sixth public acquisition automobile since 2011 launched by Sagansky and Sloan. These sort of acquisition firms have gained in reputation in recent times as a method for buyers to take part in new gamers within the media and digital sector — notably with rivals rising to Netflix in streaming know-how.

Their different firms — Diamond Eagle Acquisition, World Eagle Acquisition, Silver Eagle Acquisition, Double Eagle Acquisition and Platinum Eagle — raised greater than $2 billion for funding functions. Sports activities betting large DraftKings just lately turned a public firm after setting a merger settlement with Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

The IPO, introduced late Thursday, was priced at $10 per unit for 60 million unit. Every unit issued within the preliminary public providing consists of 1 share of Class A standard inventory and one-fourth of 1 warrant to buy one share of Class A standard inventory at an train value of $11.50 per share.

The models can be listed on the New York Inventory Trade and commerce underneath the ticker image “FEAC.U” starting on Friday. After the securities comprising the models start separate buying and selling, the shares of Class A standard inventory and warrants are anticipated to be listed on the NYSE underneath the symbols “FEAC” and “FEAC WS,” respectively. The providing is anticipated to shut on March 10.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a “clean verify” firm with a enterprise function is conduct a merger, capital inventory alternate, asset acquisition, inventory buy, reorganization or related enterprise mixture with a number of

companies. Its goal won’t be restricted to a specific business, sector or geographic area.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Deutsche Financial institution Securities Inc. are performing because the representatives of the underwriters for the providing. The Firm has granted the underwriters a 45-day choice to buy up an extra 9 million models on the preliminary public providing value to cowl over-allotments,

Sloan served as chairman and CEO of MGM between 2005 and 2009 previous to the completion of its restructuring by way of a pre-packaged chapter. He was additionally the founder, chairman and CEO of SBS Broadcasting, Europe’s second-largest broadcaster.

Sagansky labored for 3 many years in present enterprise, together with serving as president of CBS Leisure between 1990 and 1994, and as CEO of Paxson Communications from 1998 to 2003.