Jeffree Star Finally Sells Barbie Pink Calabasas House

Controversial web sensation Jeffree Star famously “can’t relate” to many issues, together with the cash woes of mere monetary mortals, however even superrich cosmetics moguls generally really feel the slight sting of a checking account bruising. Practically a full yr after he moved into his present dwelling, a $14.6 million Hidden Hills mega-estate, the onetime MySpace celebrity-turned-business titan has lastly bought his starter home in close by Calabasas, the one he shared with ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.

Sadly for Star, the $3.4 million he’s obtained for the .64-acre property is $220,000 lower than he paid in 2016. After factoring in hefty realtor charges, taxes, different closing prices, and 4 years of repairs, plus the fee to put in a walk-in financial institution vault for his multimillion-dollar assortment of purses and equipment, Star doubtless misplaced the financial equal of a brand new McLaren Senna — one of many 10+ unique vehicles he owns.

After all, it’s hardly shocking that the Star palace took a number of months to promote; outdoors of Angelyne, there aren’t many patrons in search of a Mediterranean-style Calabasas mansion whose innards have been hydro dipped bubblegum pink. HGTV’s ornamental nightmare begins within the double-height lobby, the place all of the partitions and curtains have undergone a sickly candy, Pepto Bismol-inspired transformation. The partitions above and under the curved staircase, for his or her half, are upholstered in a tufted pink leather-based that was “put in by a number of craftsmen,” in accordance with Star.

Even Elle Woods herself would blush on the quantity of pink in Star’s former residential playpen — the colour continues into the household room, which is outfitted with a hearth and granite-topped moist bar, and over to the kitchen, the place the 2 granite-topped islands are every missed by a pink crystal chandelier. The formal eating room is pink, the grasp tub is pink, and the master suite is wrapped in not one however three completely different shades of — you guessed it — pink, every another lurid than the final. Additionally within the grasp is a coffin-shaped bookcase — painted pink, in fact.

Just a few issues within the roughly 6,800-square-foot mansion aren’t pink. There are 5 visitor bedrooms, considered one of them painted a chestnut brown, and the opposite a deep pink (Star referred to the latter spare room as his “pink room,” an ode to “The Shining.”)

Nifty dwelling facilities embody coated balconies with low, huge views over the Calabasas skyline, a four-car connected storage, and a state-of-the-art safety system, full with quite a few cameras and laser beam know-how, put in by Star. The property doesn’t at the moment include a swimming pool, maybe an unlucky omission in mega-hot Calabasas, however there’s a pink leather-based chair out again.

Property data reveal the brand new house owners of Star’s real-life Barbie dreamhouse aren’t celebrities however somewhat distinguished orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harpreet Bawa and his spouse Sabreena, who both needed a colourful home with main web fame or doubtless have some massive renovations deliberate, beginning with a contemporary coat of paint.

Star, who was born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger in California’s Orange County however has since legally modified his title, grew up poor earlier than having fun with a quick reign as MySpace’s most-friended consumer whereas a youngster within the mid-aughts, after which he spent the next decade pursuing a music profession. When that enterprise collapsed, Star funneled his financial savings into Jeffree Star Cosmetics, the privately-owned make-up firm that’s believed to have generated a whole bunch of tens of millions in income since its 2014 founding. Star can be one of many most-watched YouTubers of all time, with a whopping 2.4 billion views to his title, and is a co-owner of attire juggernaut Killer Merch LLC.

Regardless of his success, Star stays extremely controversial. The 35-year-old is well-known for his very public disputes with an entire host of former celeb mates, together with Kat Von D, James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and Trisha Paytas, all of whom are reportedly now not on talking phrases with Star.

Star and his huge entourage of assistants, bodyguards, and wig groomers have moved to a 20,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion with an underground storage and glass elevator. That home is at the moment present process a “white and gold” design transformation, in accordance with Star, maybe as a result of House Depot continues to be bought out of pink paint.

Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the itemizing; Gurcharan Bawa repped the patrons.