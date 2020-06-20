Jeffrey Dean Morgan: 7 Movie And TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

For each efficiency of his you might bear in mind, akin to The Comic in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen or a red-blooded, however rebellious, authorities agent in Rampage, there are a number of extra that will have fallen underneath your radar. Did you ever see catch his position as an opposer to a 1969 live performance that will change into legendary in Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock or as the daddy of a cursed teen in The Possession (each of that are impressed by reality, by the best way)? I might not maintain it in opposition to you, nonetheless, in the event you forgot that he was within the 2012 remake of Crimson Daybreak.