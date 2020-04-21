Jeffrey Dean Morgan Went ‘Technique’ On The Walking Dead And A Knife Was Involved

I am not a way man, however I knew that I might get requested — for years, ‘How come nobody is bugging Negan about his gelled up hair together with his good haircut?’ After I was in jail, the season I used to be in jail, I made a decision to see if I may reduce my hair utilizing a extremely sharp knife. And you’ll be able to. I reduce myself just a few instances, nevertheless it’s a attainable factor. The producers weren’t precisely thrilled.