Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s role in The Boys season 3 only possible if pandemic is under control

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s rumoured role in season three of The Boys will only occur if the coronavirus disaster has improved, in response to showrunner Eric Kripke.

The actor, greatest referred to as Negan on The Strolling Lifeless, is a vocal fan of Amazon’s satirical drama, set in a world dominated by a corrupt, corporate-owned staff of so-called “superheroes”.

Since reaching out to Kripke earlier this 12 months, talks have been ongoing over who Morgan might play in the third season of The Boys – however the present pandemic is posing a tough impediment.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Kripke defined the logistical downside that may effectively quash all hopes of his Supernatural cohort Morgan making an look.

“We’ve been texting forwards and backwards about attempting to determine it out,” he mentioned. “I’ll warning everyone that COVID might actually screw that up, as a result of he is a daily on one other present.

“He is on The Strolling Lifeless, so he might only come up for a few days. And if there’s nonetheless a two-week quarantine between Canada and the US, that renders that unattainable.

“So, of the numerous issues COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role could be considered one of them. However if the quarantine is eliminated and a few issues break our method, then yeah, we’ll attempt to determine it out.”

The Boys earned an early third season renewal lengthy earlier than the second even premiered, with Kripke hinting that the storyline might take inspiration from the US authorities’s response to coronavirus.

The second season begins airing on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September, accompanied by a model new behind-the-scenes present hosted by Aisha Tyler.

The Strolling Lifeless has already confronted main delays as a result of pandemic, with its season 10 finale pushed from its initially scheduled air date in April to a brand new slot this October.

