Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sues his estate

March 19, 2020
Maxwell within the hunt for to recoup jail fees to protect herself in opposition to Epstein-related allegations

Ghislaine Maxwell, the earlier feminine pal and longtime affiliate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the overdue financier’s property, within the hunt for to recoup jail fees to protect herself in opposition to claims that she helped recruit girls for Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme.

In a grievance filed with the superior courtroom in america Virgin Islands, Maxwell talked about she had “no involvement in or knowledge of
Epstein’s alleged misconduct” and the financier had repeatedly promised to strengthen her financially.

