Jeffrey Epstein Series Trailer, Release Date Set on Netflix – Variety

Netflix has launched the official trailer for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy,” a brand new docuseries exposing the cash, energy and secrets and techniques behind the worldwide intercourse trafficking ring that led to Epstein’s 2019 arrest and eventual dying in jail.

Premiering on Could 27, the four-part sequence options interviews with Epstein’s victims, detailing their experiences on his personal island — often known as “pedophile island” — and at his Palm Seaside, Fla., residence. The trailer alone options 9 ladies who’ve come ahead to accuse Epstein of sexual abuse.

The trailer additionally guarantees an in-depth have a look at the 2008 case during which Epstein averted a life sentence by procuring a secret plea cope with the federal government. Though federal officers recognized 36 underage women who Epstein had sexually abused and solicited for prostitution, he solely served 13 months of jail time. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested as soon as once more on prices of intercourse trafficking of minors, however died in jail in August. His dying was dominated a suicide.

Different excessive profile figures have been linked to Epstein, together with Donald Trump and Invoice Clinton. It’s unclear if the docuseries will discover these connections, however the trailer hints that Epstein didn’t act alone, and that none of his accomplices have been held accountable by authorities officers.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” was directed by Lisa Bryant, written by Peter Landesman, and government produced by Joe Berlinger (behind “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”) and best-selling creator James Patterson. The docuseries can be government produced by Bryant, Landesman, Jon Doran, Jon Kamen, Invoice McClane, Invoice Robinson and Leopoldo Gout. It’s a RadicalMedia and James Patterson Leisure manufacturing made in affiliation with Third Eye Movement Image Firm.