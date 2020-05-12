Jeffrey Katzenberg Blames Coronavirus for Quibi’s Struggles – Variety

When the cell, short-form content material app Quibi launched on April 6, co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg absolutely wasn’t anticipating it to launch within the midst of a worldwide virus outbreak. In a New York Instances interview, Katzenberg blames all of Quibi’s launch struggles on COVID-19.

“I attribute all the pieces that has gone mistaken to coronavirus. Every part,” he stated.

Two weeks after the app launched, Quibi reported it had 2.7 million downloads. The New York Instances article, revealed on Monday, says the app might now have 2.9 million prospects, although Quibi would say the precise determine is 3.5 million, and 1.Three million customers are lively on the app. Forward of its launch, the corporate predicted it might have 7 million downloads by the tip of its first yr and it might generate $250 million in income.

“Is it the avalanche of people who we wished and have been going for out of launch? The reply is not any. It’s less than what we wished. It’s not near what we wished,” Katzenberg stated.

Based on the New York Instances, Quibi fell out of the highest 50 most downloaded free iPhones apps every week after it launched. Now, it ranks as No. 125.

Nonetheless, the co-founder stated the corporate is making sufficient cash, regardless of the low variety of downloads, and he doesn’t remorse not delaying the launch date.

“If we knew on March 1, which is after we needed to make the decision, what we all know at the moment, you’d say that isn’t a good suggestion. The reply is, it’s regrettable, however we’re making sufficient gold out of hay right here that I don’t remorse it,” he stated.

Katzenberg envisioned that the mobile-only, “fast bites” of content material could be suited for “in-between” moments, like driving a subway or ready in line. With folks across the nation caught at residence sheltering-in-place, he admits there are fewer instances the place folks would suppose to observe Quibi.

“My hope, my perception was that there would nonetheless be many in-between moments whereas sheltering in place. There are nonetheless these moments, but it surely’s not the identical. It’s out of sync,” he stated.

Although it has been round for for much longer and it’s extra of a social community, the app TikTok has exploded in recognition amongst younger folks. Katzenberg gave his ideas on the digital competitor.

“That’s like evaluating apples to submarines. I don’t know what persons are anticipating from us. What did Netflix appear like 30 days after it launched?” he stated. “To inform me about an organization that has a billion customers and is doing nice prior to now six weeks, I’m completely satisfied for them, however what the hell does it need to do with me?”