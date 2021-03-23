Jeffrey M. Hayes Lifeless: TV and Film Producer Was 68

Veteran TV producer Jeffrey M. Hayes, who oversaw growth of “MacGyver” and “Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology” as government VP of Paramount Footage, has died from an sickness unrelated to COVID. He was 68.

Hayes began his profession as a producer, author and director with Aaron Spelling Productions, the place he labored on memorable sequence together with “Vega$” and “T.J. Hooker.”

Within the late Eighties, Hayes went to Australia’s Gold Coast the place he started to construct the infrastructure for a longstanding operation that will produce over 300 hours of worldwide tv. He later served as president of Village Roadshow Footage Tv, the place he government produced “Sahara,” “In Pursuit of Honor” and the TV remake of “Mission Unattainable.”

In 2000, Hayes began his personal manufacturing firm, Coote/Hayes Productions, and served as government producer for initiatives comparable to “Salem’s Lot,” “Starter Spouse” and “Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Tales of Stephen King,” the place he first met director-producer Brian Henson.

Hayes’ skilled accomplishments embrace successful the AFI award for Finest Miniseries for “On The Seaside,” the VFX Emmy award for “Stephen King’s ‘Battleground’” and the NAACP award for Finest TV Film for “Journey To Bountiful.”

“Jeff was one of many loveliest individuals on the planet, with an infectious snort that would shut down a room,” stated Henson. “Assembly Jeff on ‘Battleground’ started an extended friendship and working relationship that I treasured. He was an astute producer who may make robust choices whereas remaining type — a troublesome balancing act on this work. I’ll miss him dearly.”

“Jeffrey’s presence, persistence and belief of the Australian filmmakers that we may ship a product for the world and not only for our native screens, won’t ever be forgotten,” stated Australian director Colin Budds. “He was instrumental in so many careers. His legacy lives on right here in Australia. He can be eternally in our hearts.”

Budds and Hayes labored collectively on the 1993 motion sequence, “Time Trax.”

Hayes is survived by his spouse and enterprise accomplice Lisa Hayes, youngsters Christopher and Jacqueline and siblings Chip, Cathy and Cindy.