Jeffrey Reddick Adapting ‘Younger Captain Nemo’ For Rainshine, Animasia

Rainshine Leisure and Malaysia’s Animasia are set to supply a trio of animated films primarily based on the kids’s literature franchise “Younger Captain Nemo.” Jeffrey Reddick, screenwriter and creator of the “Last Vacation spot” film franchise, will adapt the books for the display.

The story follows 12-year-old Gabriel Nemo, a descendent of Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo from “20,000 Leagues Beneath the Sea.” The younger adventurer and his pals struggle nature, villains, and forces of evil in his submarine Nemotech.

The underlying novels have been written by best-selling creator Jason Henderson and printed by Feiwel & Associates, an imprint of Macmillan. In Might final yr, Rainshine’s children and household unit Kinsane Leisure acquired the film adaptation rights.

Reddick, who additionally penned “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles,” an upcoming animated collection for Netflix, will work with Kinsane’s Saahil Bhargava as inventive producer, and Kinsane co-founder and CEO Kurt Inderbitzin. Animation shall be headed by AhLoong from Animasia Studio.

Animasia, which relies in Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles, has created animation work for corporations together with Disney Channel, Netflix, Cartoon Community, and Nickelodeon. Beneath its personal banner it has made TV films and collection together with “The 9 Lives of Claw” and “Bola Kampung.”

Rainshine, which has places of work in Mumbai, Los Angeles and London, seeks to work throughout digital and conventional media in genres together with younger grownup, crime and thrillers, biography, documentary, podcasts, gaming and branded content material.

“I might visualize a colourful, adventurous, and thrill-a-minute animation that youngsters and households would take pleasure in,” mentioned Reddick.

“We noticed the ‘Younger Captain Nemo’ story as a recent motion journey with an iconic character, and plots which have common attraction. It’s additionally a fantastic alternative to share with the world, significantly our youthful audiences, an inspirational story woven right into a world of thriller, fantasy and sci-fi,” mentioned Neeraj Bhargava, Rainshine’s chairman and CEO.

“The (novel collection) idea and the fantasy world lend themselves very effectively to animation as a medium of storytelling,” mentioned Edmund Chan, MD of Animasia Studio. “A personality like Younger Nemo shall be a fantastic alternative to showcase our animation expertise to a a lot wider and world viewers.”

Malaysia operates a beneficiant 30% manufacturing incentive scheme supposed to safe work from worldwide productions for studios within the nation. In recent times this was prolonged to incorporate post-production and visible results, a transfer that has attracted corporations comparable to China’s Base Media to open amenities in Malaysia and exhibits comparable to “The Mandalorian” and Netflix movie “6 Underground.”