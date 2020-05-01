Jellyfish Entertainment Releases Statement About VIXX’s Hongbin And Malicious Comments Toward Group

Might 1, Jellyfish Entertainment made a put up on VIXX’s official fan cafe to replace followers on Hongbin’s future actions in addition to announce authorized motion in opposition to these posting malicious feedback.

The assertion from the company comes after a Twitch stream by Hongbin on February 29, throughout which he made some feedback about different idol teams. Following the printed, each Jellyfish Entertainment and Hongbin apologized.

Hiya, that is Jellyfish Entertainment.

We’re writing concerning Hongbin’s future promotions in addition to the measures we’re taking in opposition to malicious feedback about VIXX and spreading of false data.

Relating to Hongbin’s future actions, now we have determined, after discussions with Hongbin, that the Twitch streams will probably be discontinued. As well as, his actions as a celeb can even be placed on maintain in the meanwhile, and we are going to take a while as we put together in order that he can see followers as soon as once more.

Relating to malicious feedback towards VIXX, together with sexual harassment, spreading of false data, private assaults, and defamation, now we have repeatedly checked the posts and are at the moment talking with a legislation agency about submitting a lawsuit.

There will probably be no leniency in opposition to those that have posted or unfold defamatory feedback about our company artists, and we will probably be taking each motion accessible to us by legislation.

Thanks to all the followers who love and assist VIXX, and we are going to do our greatest to guard the rights of our artists.

Thanks.