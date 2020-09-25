Jemima Kirke and Jason Isaacs join Sex Education cast ahead of season 3

Moordale Excessive may have a brand new head instructor when time period begins for Sex Education season three, with former Women star Jemima Kirke now confirmed for a brand new position on the favored Netflix sequence.

Netflix has confirmed Kirke’s casting as Hope, who has aspirations of rebuilding the varsity’s beforehand stellar popularity – and she’ll be joined within the cast by two different newcomers.

Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs joins as Peter Groff, the extra profitable – and conceited – oldest brother of earlier headteacher Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie), who’s now residing with him after separating from his spouse.

And recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh makes their performing debut within the sequence, taking part in nonbinary scholar Cal, who clashes with the brand new headmistress virtually immediately.

Though she is most well-known for her position as Jessa Johansson on Women, Kirke has additionally appeared in a quantity of impartial movies and had a recurring position in Netflix sequence Maniac in 2018.

The three new stars join an already spectacular Sex Education cast that features Gillian Anderson as intercourse therapist Jean Milburn and Asa Butterfield as her son and lead character Otis, in addition to breakout stars similar to Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa.

Manufacturing on the third season is presently underway, having beforehand been postponed consequently of the coronavirus pandemic, and is predicted to reach on Netflix in direction of the beginning of 2021.

The sequence has attracted a loyal following since its 2019 debut, with viewers significantly invested within the central will-they-wont-they romance between awkward Otis (Butterfield) and cool lady Maeve (Mackey).

It has additionally been praised for tackling themes of adolescent sexuality in a refreshingly sincere and entertaining means, whereas its uncommon mix of a UK setting and American highschool aesthetic in addition to its jukebox soundtrack have confirmed immensely well-liked.