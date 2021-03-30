Jen Shah From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Has Been Arrested

Jen Shah from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has been indicted and arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in reference to telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit cash laundering. The costs, led to from america Legal professional for the Southern District of New York, had been introduced on Tuesday. Shah was arrested alongside together with her assistant, Stuart Smith, who has additionally been featured on the present, as one of her many assistants.

The costs allege that from 2012 till right now, Shah, Smith and others ran a telemarketing scheme that defrauded older folks by promoting “lead lists” for nonexistent enterprise alternatives.

Based on a Division of Justice press launch, Manhattan U.S. Legal professional Audrey Strauss stated: “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a rich and profitable businessperson on ‘actuality’ tv, and Stuart Smith, who’s portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and offered ‘lead lists’ of harmless people for different members of their scheme to repeatedly rip-off. In precise actuality and as alleged, the so-called enterprise alternatives pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators had been simply fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ cash. Now, these defendants face time in jail for his or her alleged crimes.”

A consultant for Shah stated, “At the moment, now we have no remark.”

Shah, a charmisatic, however irascible and considerably irrational presence on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” has risky friendships with the opposite ladies on the present, and was recognized to throw drinks, yell and cry. Shah is married to Sharrieff Shah, a particular groups coordinator for the College of Utah’s soccer staff. “Coach Shah,” as his spouse would name him, had a relaxing affect on her, and was capable of discuss Jen down from her frequent rages. They’ve two kids, and reside in a McMansion — and no, although Coach Shah is paid very properly, it was not clear what the supply of Jen Shah’s cash was, or why she wanted so many assistants.

The first season of the present, the most recent entry in Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, premiered final yr, and caught on with viewers. Andy Cohen, the manager producer of “The Real Housewives,” not too long ago informed Selection that the second season of the present has begun filming, which implies Shah’s authorized woes will play out on digicam.

A supply confirms to Selection the nameless tip given to the Instagram account @twojudgeygirls, that the forged was filming right now, and had been about to depart on a visit to Colorado. Shah all of a sudden left, saying there was an emergency together with her husband. Shortly afterward, federal legislation enforcement swarmed manufacturing, on the lookout for the absent Shah. They discovered her, and she or he was arrested. The cameras had been rolling, however the supply wasn’t positive whether or not legislation enforcement had compelled them to cease filming.

The language within the indictment is scathing. The assertion from Peter C. Fitzhugh of Homeland Safety Investigations begins thus: “Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish way of life to the general public as a logo of their ‘success.’ In actuality, they allegedly constructed their opulent way of life on the expense of susceptible, usually aged, working-class folks.”

The press launch outlines the complexities of the alleged scheme. Based on the indictment, Shah, Smith and “others” allegedly used telemarketing to focus on and defraud “a whole lot of victims… many of whom had been over age 55.” They then allegedly created lists of these victims, and offered these lists to different individuals within the fraud, and “obtained as revenue a share of the fraudulent income per the phrases of their settlement with these individuals.” The telemarketing passed off in Shah’s dwelling state of Utah, Arizona, Nevada, New York, and New Jersey.

The indictment outlines that the victims had been allegedly offered issues similar to tax preparation, teaching companies and web site design, “however that many Victims had been aged and didn’t personal a pc.”

“SHAH, 47, of Park City, Utah, and SMITH, 43, of Lehi, Utah, are every charged with one depend of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in reference to telemarketing by which they victimized 10 or extra individuals over the age of 55, which carries a most sentence of 30 years, and one depend of conspiracy to commit cash laundering, which carries a most sentence of 20 years,” the press launch states.

It’s not the primary time that one of the “Real Houswives” has gotten into authorized bother on the present. Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was arrested and convicted of fraud, and was sentenced to jail in 2014. The lead-up to her going away, her eventual launch and its aftermath had been filmed by Bravo’s cameras, and Giudice stays the star of the present.

If Shah is convicted of the costs, in accordance with the Southern District press launch, she faces as much as 30 years in jail.