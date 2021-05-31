Jeni Jerome (Pilot) Wiki, Age, Biography, Profession, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

For this novelty position, she gained an abundance of needs from the manager minister Pinarayi Vijayan adopted via most sensible influential personalities like Shashi Tharoor, Ok Surendran. Social media platforms have praised her maiden position and congratulatory posts for this younger lady pilot.

Jeni Jerome Biography

Identify Jeni Jerome
Actual Identify Jeni Jerome
Nickname Jeni
Career Pilot
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age 23, As of 2021
Zodiac signal Leo
Circle of relatives Father: Jerome
Mom: Beatrise
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Christian
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits But to be up to date
Delivery Position Kochuthura, Trivandrum, India
Native land Kochuthura, Trivandrum, India
Present Town Ajman, UAE
Nationality Indian

Jeni Jerome Reliable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Details of Jeni Jerome

  • She is a wanderer.
  • She has the dream of flying within the skies since eighth grade.
  • Her father works within the British corporate Lamprell.

Take a look at the most recent pictures of the ladies pilot Jeni Jerome,

Jeni Jerome

Jeni Jerome
Jeni Jerome

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here