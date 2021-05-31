Jeni Jerome (Pilot) Wiki, Age, Biography, Profession, Photographs

For this novelty position, she gained an abundance of needs from the manager minister Pinarayi Vijayan adopted via most sensible influential personalities like Shashi Tharoor, Ok Surendran. Social media platforms have praised her maiden position and congratulatory posts for this younger lady pilot.
Jeni Jerome Biography
|Identify
|Jeni Jerome
|Actual Identify
|Jeni Jerome
|Nickname
|Jeni
|Career
|Pilot
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|23, As of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|Leo
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Jerome
Mom: Beatrise
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Christian
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|But to be up to date
|Delivery Position
|Kochuthura, Trivandrum, India
|Native land
|Kochuthura, Trivandrum, India
|Present Town
|Ajman, UAE
|Nationality
|Indian
Jeni Jerome Reliable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Details of Jeni Jerome
- She is a wanderer.
- She has the dream of flying within the skies since eighth grade.
- Her father works within the British corporate Lamprell.
Take a look at the most recent pictures of the ladies pilot Jeni Jerome,
