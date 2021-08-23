Jenifer Lewis To Substitute Cybill Shepherd In Showtime Comedy

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis has covered up her subsequent TV position.

Lewis will megastar reverse Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon in I Love This for You, a comedy sequence at Showtime. She takes over the position for Cybill Shepherd, who were prior to now solid because the icy and enigmatic CEO of a house buying groceries community. Resources inform The Hollywood Reporter that during going from pilot to sequence, the nature moved in a special path, and the manufacturers and Shepherd agreed to phase tactics.

I Love This for You impressed via Bayer’s personal previous. The Saturday Evening Are living alum, who additionally co-created the display, will play Joanna Gold, who survived formative years leukemia and strikes clear of her folks to take a look at to satisfy a lifelong dream of turning into a house buying groceries host. Fellow SNL veteran Shannon will play Jackie, Joanna’s idol within the extremely aggressive house buying groceries international.

Lewis is getting into the general season of ABC’s Black-ish, for which she’s earned two SAG Award nominations and a Critics Selection Award nomination. Different fresh credit come with Netflix’s Christmas at the Sq., Giant Hero 6: The Collection, Tuca & Bertie and BET’s 1920s. She’s repped via Leading edge Artists.

Bayer and Jeremy Beiler co-created I Love This for You and can govt produce with showrunner Jessi Klein (Useless to Me, Within Amy Schumer), Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski.