Jenna Coleman still hopes to make more series of Victoria

Victoria star Jenna Coleman has stated that she still hopes to make more series of Victoria – however she is ready till she has aged “a bit more.”

The previous Physician Who star has appeared in three series of the present up to now, with the latest season having aired in 2019.

And talking to Tatler, she stated that whereas a fourth run was not confirmed, there have been still hundreds more tales to inform in regards to the well-known monarch.

“There could also be one other series,” she stated. “I’m ready till I age a bit more. There’s an excessive amount of of an excellent story ( not to make any more series).”

Final yr, Coleman introduced that the interval drama was set to take a “bit of a breather” earlier than a possible series 4 – with the inventive crew deciding the place to take the story subsequent.

Talking to Graham Norton on his BBC Radio 2 present, the actress stated, “[Victoria] is certainly going to take a break, bit of a breather after which we’re understanding [what to do next].”

She added, “There’s so much of conversations: do you begin on the Crimean Conflict, or do you begin later? I imply there’s an excessive amount of story, except I actually did commit till I’m 63.”

Coleman’s assertion that she still hopes to return for an additional run will come as reassuring information to followers, with the star having beforehand admitted that the position may have to be recast in some unspecified time in the future given the age distinction – in the same technique as that utilized by The Crown.

She stated, “There’s going to come some extent the place I’ve to [to be recast]. The thought I’ll be taking part in Victoria assembly Abdul is just not actually potential.

“However it’s going to be a tough factor to give over, particularly as she will get older. She’s changing into a lot more like all the things that she’s sort of identified for – her impatience and straightness and lack of ability to disguise how she feels.

“[Recasting] brings so much of challenges and it’s exhausting as an actor – whenever you’ve taken it up to now it’s exhausting to give it up.”

