Jenna Marbles Leaving YouTube ‘For Now,’ Apologizes for Racist Videos – Variety

Jenna Marbles, a well-liked YouTube comedy vlogger who’s been making movies for 10 years, apologized for content material she created that offended and harm individuals together with racist movies. She stated she is taking a hiatus from her YouTube channel, maybe completely.

In an emotional video she posted Thursday, Marbles defined that she has made non-public “nearly all of my previous content material” over the previous few days as a result of “I don’t need somebody to observe one thing and really feel harm or offended now for any purpose, in any respect.”

“I feel I’m simply going to maneuver on from this channel, for now,” she stated. “I don’t know if that’s eternally. I don’t know the way lengthy that’s going to be…. I need to be sure that the issues that I’ve put into the world aren’t hurting anybody.”

“I’m ashamed of issues I’ve stated and carried out in my previous,” she stated.

In 2011, Marbles uploaded a video (which is not public) through which she appeared in blackface impersonating Nicki Minaj. That very same yr, she made a rap video “Bounce That Dick” that included the phrases, “Hey, Ching Chong Wing Wong / Shake your King-Kong ding dong / Sorry, that was racist / I’m dangerous at rap songs.”

She additionally apologized for a 2012 video that “got here throughout unbelievably slut-shamey.” As well as, Marbles stated she has privated all of her “What Guys Do” and “What Ladies Do” movies “as a result of I don’t suppose making jokes about gender is humorous.”

“I feel there was a time when having all of my previous content material exist on the web confirmed how a lot I’ve grown up as an individual, which I’m very happy with,” Marbles stated. Nonetheless, “I feel now it’s onerous for that content material to exist in any respect.”

Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., Marbles — whose actual identify is Jenna Mourey — joined YouTube in 2010. The 33-year-old now lives in Los Angeles. Marbles’ YouTube channel at the moment has greater than three billion views up to now and 20.2 million subscribers. In 2015, Marbles signed with CAA.

Watch Marbles’ apology video at this hyperlink.