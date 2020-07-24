Jenni Murray quits Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour after 33 years

Dame Jenni Murray, BBC Radio 4’s longest-serving presenter, is about to depart Woman’s Hour after 33 years.

The 70-year-old host, who interviewed the likes of Margaret Thatcher, Hillary Clinton, Gordon Brown and Margaret Atwood is about to place down her mic in the beginning of October.

In a press release, Murray indicated she would “transfer on” to different tasks.

“I’ve spent almost half my life with Woman’s Hour and it’s been a privilege ‎and delight to tell, educate and entertain a loyal and rising viewers of ladies and men,” she stated.

“Saying goodbye might be very onerous to do, however it’s time to maneuver on.”

Tony Corridor, the outgoing director-general of the BBC added: “Jenni Murray is a outstanding broadcaster and few have matched her excellent contribution to the BBC and our viewers.”

Mohit Bakaya, the controller of Radio 4, stated: “Jenni is without doubt one of the most liked voices on Radio 4. For greater than 30 years she has tackled vital points on behalf of listeners, opening up generally troublesome conversations in regards to the expertise of ladies and shining a lightweight on topics which have usually been sadly uncared for.”

Earlier than becoming a member of Woman’s Hour in 1987, Murray labored at BBC Radio Bristol and later turned presenter BBC South’s nightly tv information programme. She took over from Sue MacGregor as host of Woman’s Hour in 1987 and obtained a damehood in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting in 2011.

Murray memorably introduced her breast most cancers prognosis on-air in 2006, later sharing her experiences of remedy with listeners.

The radio host courted controversy in 2017 resulting from her views on trans rights, writing that trans girl weren’t “actual girls”. In a Sunday Occasions piece, she additionally stated she was “not transphobic or anti-trans” and referred to as for respect safety from stigmatisation and violence for “transsexuals, transvestites, gays, lesbians and people of us who maintain to the intercourse and sexual desire assumed at start”.

In current months, Murray has been pressured to current from house resulting from coronavirus social distancing pointers.

“In anticipation of my 70th birthday, I’m categorised as outdated and weak by decree and banned from my beloved office by the Authorities’s demand that we shelter and defend anybody who has handed the magic quantity,” she wrote in a Day by day Mail column.

“I realise that the BBC must be seen to adjust to the lockdown guidelines. Nonetheless, it makes me livid that so many people on the peak of our expertise, knowledge and usefulness must be tucked away in such an ageist, discriminatory method.”

A brand new Woman’s Hour host might be unveiled sooner or later, based on the BBC.

Woman's Hour is on 10am Monday to Friday on BBC Radio 4.