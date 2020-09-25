Jennie McAlpine on new I’m A Celebrity 2020 location as she recommends colleague for ITV show

This yr’s I’m A Celebrity is ready to appear and feel slightly completely different now that the location has been modified to the historic Gwrych Fortress in Abergele, in North Wales.

However one one that is all for the new location is 2017 contestant and Coronation Avenue star, Jennie McAlpine.

The actress – who’s greatest recognized for enjoying Fiz Brown on the ITV cleaning soap – says she’d have a lot most well-liked the new I’m A Celebrity location as she’s a crimson head and she feared Australia was going to be “too scorching” for her.

Talking solely to RadioTimes.com, she stated: “That might have been excellent for me that location as a result of I’m a crimson head so it was an actual fear going to Australia. That was considered one of my largest fears that it’s going to be too scorching.”

She continued: “Everybody else was pondering, ‘Bikini, sunbathing’ and I used to be dreading it, however really on our yr, it chucked it down on a regular basis. Everybody else was gutted however I used to be secretly happy. So Wales would go well with me completely.”

Jennie didn’t so too unhealthy in The Jungle, ending in fourth place. And now she needs her pal and Grocery store Sweep co-star Rylan Clark-Neal to affix the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

ITV

When requested who she’d prefer to see enter this yr’s fortress, she stated: “I assume Rylan. I’d like to see him. I feel he could be busy however I’d like to see him do it.”

The opposite individuals she’d prefer to see making an attempt a number of the Bush Tucker Trials, is the show’s hosts Ant and Dec.

She continued: “They put everybody else by way of their paces for so a few years that they ought to actually attempt a few of these Bush Tucker Trials. They simply snort at different individuals doing it.”

So what recommendation would Jennie give to Rylan if he had been to enroll for the show?

Recalling the recommendation she gave to her Corrie co-star Andy Whyment – who took half final yr – she admitted the ITV show is sort of like “little one delivery”.

ITV Studios, FT

She stated: “Folks do ask me [for advice], however genuinely nobody has this yr. Andy spoke to me final yr when he did it. It’s so onerous to explain. It’s a bit like little one delivery when somebody asks what that’s like. It’s very completely different for everybody. And likewise should you inform individuals what to anticipate, you may put them off.

“I did give a couple of ideas [to Andy] however I don’t know what I might say to somebody getting in, simply get pleasure from it actually!”

We’re unsure how a lot Rylan will get pleasure from having creepy crawlies crawl throughout him, however one factor we do know is it’ll make nice TV!

Grocery store Sweep is on weekdays at 3pm. I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV this Autumn. In case you’re wanting for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.