Jennie McAlpine reveals “large celebrity win” ahead on Supermarket Sweep

We’ve seen consumers race across the grocery store in a bid to win money prizes with the return of Supermarket Sweep.

So, it received’t be lengthy now earlier than the celebrities get their probability to take house some cash for his or her fave charities, with two celebrity specials set to air later this yr.

And Corrie star Jennie McAlpine, who lends her voice to the grocery store tannoy in addition to sometimes becoming a member of Rylan Clark-Neal on the store ground – says viewers are to anticipate a “large win” from one explicit celeb pair.

When requested concerning the new sequence, she instructed RadioTimes.com: “I do know there’s an enormous celebrity win and clearly they’re doing it for charity and that’s on somewhat later within the yr.”

She added: “The celebs are nice. We’ve acquired an actual combine of individuals. I suppose it’s a type of issues for the celebs as properly, it’s one thing to tick off the bucket listing.”

ITV beforehand revealed that season two would come with two celebrity specials, following Rylan’s unbelievable reboot final yr.

The gameshow additionally moved from ITV2 to ITV, taking over a primary daytime spot.

Viewers will see the likes of Joel Dommett, Denise Van Outen, Scarlett Moffatt, Jacqueline Jossa, Harry Redknapp, and Paul Merson take to the trolleys.

There’ll even be a Gavin & Stacey reunion with Melanie Walters (Gwen) and Joanna Web page (Stacey) teaming as much as take on the grocery store.

ITV

Different celebs set to compete embrace JLS’ JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, Variety’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, in addition to sports activities presenter Gabby and former rugby participant Kenny Logan – a few of whom Jennie says didn’t too properly on the present.

Though one pair will probably be taking house some superb costs, Jennie – who’s greatest recognized for taking part in Fiz Brown on Coronation Road – admitted some stars have been somewhat misplaced within the grocery store, and you could possibly positively inform.

She mentioned: “A number of the celebrities are clearly higher at procuring than others. A few of them do seem like they’ve by no means been to a grocery store earlier than. Though, I do know our grocery store is trickier to manoeuvre, some have been higher at it than others.”

We marvel who she might speaking about…

Supermarket Sweep is on weekdays on ITV at 3pm. For those who’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.