Jennifer Aniston on her Tour-De-Force Breakdown on ‘The Morning Present’ – Variety

On “The Morning Present,” Jennifer Aniston delivers probably the greatest performances of the TV season as Alex Levy, a morning TV anchor who decides she’s lastly able to combat the sexism that she’s endured all through her profession.

The Apple TV Plus drama escalates to a Season 1 finale cliffhanger, which has Alex coming to phrases with her co-host Mitch Kessler’s (Steve Carell) firing over sexual harassment allegations. And finally, she joins forces with her new co-host, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), to cease the chauvinistic community president, Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin), who enabled Mitch to get away together with his conduct for thus lengthy.

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors problem, on newsstands this week, Lisa Kudrow requested her former “Associates” co-star Aniston how she ready for Alex’s breakdown — a tour-de-force second of appearing — on “The Morning Present.”

“It was only a boiling level, and I feel it was simply the entire years,” Aniston mentioned. “After which Hannah’s dying [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] occurred, after which all of it sort of boiled and it simply exploded, and it occurred proper after we had been on air. I feel I did kind of float out of my physique and I didn’t give a shit. It was a little bit bit like, I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore,” Aniston mentioned, referencing the well-known line carried out by Peter Finch in 1976’s “Community.”

Aniston continued: “I feel it’s additionally one thing about being this age, and having heard these tales again and again, over the previous few years — there may be such a rage that we as ladies are carrying, and listening to what so many ladies walked via and needed to take care of.”

Kudrow requested if Aniston thought Alex had lots of ladies buddies in her life.

“No, no, no,” Aniston mentioned. “She was within the boys’ membership. She jogs my memory of sort of Shirley MacLaine. It was at all times hanging out with the Rat Pack. I feel she was very decided and she or he had her household, and her work was No. 1, clearly. Additionally, when Bradley is available in … it’s such a love/hate. And it actually did really feel like a love story between two ladies in a method.

“Girls are fairly onerous on ladies, finally,” Aniston mentioned. “That’s one thing that you just and I’ve by no means skilled, particularly after we had the posh of capturing our present. We had been simply girlfriends.”

Kudrow advised Aniston that she couldn’t get sufficient of “The Morning Present.” “It’s my favourite present,” Kudrow mentioned. “Watched all of them the minute we may, my husband and I each. We’ve got a tough time discovering exhibits we will each watch collectively. After which it’s simply so effectively written. It’s about one thing; it’s so superbly carried out. You blew me away.”

For extra from Variety‘s dialog with Aniston and Kudrow, learn our full story right here.