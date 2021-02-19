Jennifer Aniston would have found love again with a popular Hollywood actor

They claim that Jennifer Aniston is dating Jason Sudeikis (Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston would have started a relationship with a colleague. He’s not Brad Pitt or any of his former teammates. Friends. According to the American magazine InTouch, the actress’s new love is Jason Sudeikis, which recently parted ways with Olivia Wilde, who just moved in with her new boyfriend, the singer Harry Styles.

The media attributes the data to a source close to the 52-year-old star, who assures that Aniston is very happy. “They have many things in common”Said the informant. “He’s sensible, makes her laugh, and makes her feel confident. She trusts him a lot”.

Jason Sudeikis y Jennifer Aniston en la premiere de “We’re the Millers” en 2013 (Shutterstock)

Aniston and Sudeikis, 45, have worked together on more than one occasion, including movies We are the Miller Y I want to kill my boss. In addition, some US media suggest that mutual friends of theirs would understand that they have formed a relationship. since they believe that there has always been a special connection, both on and off screen.

According to the source, “one of the best things” about Jen’s new partner is that “he was never a fan of her or of Friends, something that she found very refreshing. “

Aniston has no official partner since splitting from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017, while Sudeikis is currently single following his breakup with Olivia Wilde in November 2020 after a nine-year relationship. They also have two children in common.

Olivia Wilde moved into Harry Styles’ house (The Grosby Group)

Wilde, 36, met Styles, 27, while filming the movie Don’t Worry Darling. The romance between them is serious, and the couple has taken another step in their relationship: they have gone to live together. The actress and director was photographed in the middle of moving on Valentine’s Day when she moved several suitcases from her former conjugal home to the singer’s home.

The former One Direction would have been the reason for Wilde to part ways with Sudeikis.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the now ex-partner used to argue over the bond “Ever closer” of the actress with the protagonist of her new film. “Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia started seeing Harry behind his back. Seeing them together publicly has been really difficult for him. “

Flirting that became a reality at the beginning of the year, after the publication of a photograph in which both appear in public holding hands during the wedding of the singer’s representative, Jeffrey Azzof, which took place in Montecito, California.

Style previously dated Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, 30, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, 28, and chef and blogger Tess Ward, 27. He was also a partner of singer Taylor Swift, from Model Kendall Jenner, 25, and the late TV host Caroline Flack, in 2011, when he was 17 and she was 32.

