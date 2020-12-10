Jennifer Hudson to Star in Christmas Song Comedy

Jennifer Hudson is producing and eyed to star in an untitled Christmas track comedy at New Line.

The characteristic will embody each new and traditional Christmas songs and middle on a down-and-out singer’s life being turned the wrong way up when she is mistaken for writing the following Christmas hit. Ira Madison III is writing the screenplay.

Hudson will subsequent be seen as Aretha Franklin in the biopic “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy. Hudson, who was hand-picked by Franklin to play the function, govt produced the movie. MGM is planning an Aug. 13, 2021, launch date for “Respect,” which additionally stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald and Mary J. Blige.

Jonathan Glickman will produce the Christmas track film by way of his Glickmania banner. Molly Mankiewicz will govt produce. The challenge reunites Hudson with Glickman, who can also be producing “Respect.” His credit embody “The Darkish Half,” “Perpetually,” “Scandalous!” and “The Addams Household 2.”

Hudson received an Oscar for finest supporting actress in “Dreamgirls” and her different credit embody “Intercourse and the Metropolis,” “The Secret Lifetime of Bees,” Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq” and “Monster” alongside Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Ehle and Timothy Blake Nelson. She additionally served as a season 13 coach on NBC’s singing competitors sequence “The Voice.”

Madison co-hosts the Crooked Media podcast “Preserve It.” His tv writing credit embody the sequence “Dawn,” “Nikki Fre$h” and the upcoming “Q-Drive.”

Hudson is repped by CAA, and Ziffren Brittenham. Madison is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein Leisure Companions and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.