Jennifer Lawrence Buys $22 Million New York City House

Each cloud has a silver lining. Although Jennifer Lawrence misplaced a mammoth $5.7 million on the sale of her Higher East Aspect penthouse in July, she was fast to drown her sorrows in one other lavish Manhattan residence — a brand-new West Village townhouse that she purchased in an off-market deal for a hefty $21.9 million.

The acquisition, which occurred concurrently her calamitous penthouse sale, was first uncovered by the sleuths on the NY Submit, and went down in a boutique improvement designed by British architect David Chipperfield and developed by part-time Malibu resident Edward Minskoff. Lawrence’s digs are one among solely seven properties within the snazzy new complicated, which changed a plebeian parking storage. There are twin two-story townhouses, 4 three-bedroom condos and a 9,000-square-foot duplex penthouse, which Minskoff is shifting into himself. Lawrence, star of “The Starvation Video games” franchise, really agreed to purchase her new residence — one of many two townhouses — months earlier than the pandemic struck, as Mansion World reported.

In keeping with preliminary plans, the possible unit that J-Regulation and her artwork gallery-owning husband Cooke Maroney bought spans simply over 5,000 sq. toes and consists of an open flooring plan with a kitchen, lounge and landscaped backyard on the bottom stage. There are 4 bedrooms and three.5 baths.

The opposite, bigger townhouse on the market on the improvement is presently priced at $26.575 million, and there are devoted garages and extra basement house for each townhouses. Constructing facilities embody a health middle, bike room, and roof deck. Jim St. André of Compass is representing the developer on the varied items.

Lawrence, who received an Academy Award for 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and final appeared in 2019’s field workplace catastrophe “Darkish Phoenix,” has been lively in the actual property market lately. She nonetheless owns a three-bedroom, three-and-half tub unit at a celeb-packed former bookbinding manufacturing facility turned paparazzi-proof rental conversion in Tribeca that she picked up for a bit over $9 million in 2017. That property rapidly grew to become a rental to the tune of round $27,500 a month. She additionally, after all, nonetheless maintains her major residence — a 5,500-square-foot residence in a leafy A-list enclave within the mountains above Beverly Hills. She bought the house again in 2014 from Sumner Redstone’s ex-girlfriend Sydney Holland for barely over $8.2 million.

The versatile actress has a slew of movies in post-production together with an Afghanistan war-vet drama co-penned by literary star, Ottessa Moshfegh, Don’t Look Up, for Netflix the place she’ll co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, and lastly Mob Woman, based mostly on the true story of a mob-wife-turned-police-informant which Lawrence can also be producing.