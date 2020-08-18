Jennifer Lawrence Motion pictures: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Hunger Games Star

There aren’t too many actresses in Hollywood who’ve celebrated the identical phenomenal early success as Jennifer Lawrence. Over the course of the previous decade, Lawrence went from taking part in the daughter character on TBS’ short-lived sitcom, The Invoice Engvall Present, to headlining one in all Sundance’s most astonishing success tales to changing into one of many youngest Oscar nominees within the award present’s lavish historical past. From there, the exceptionally gifted actress went from front-lining a serious Hollywood franchise to really profitable an Oscar at a mere 22-years-old (!), thus proving herself to be one of many world’s largest stars — presumably even the largest (for an excellent whereas, at the least).

All through the years, Jennifer Lawrence has offered a number of splendidly uninhibited and sparklingly spectacular performances — in motion pictures huge and small. Whereas some titles weren’t as sturdy as others, the outstandingly gifted younger actress dedicates her well-accomplished profession to proving herself in lots of courageously difficult movie roles. If you’re keen on Jennifer Lawrence, listed below are some motion pictures value streaming now!