Jennifer Lawrence Sells Manhattan Penthouse at a Massive Loss

Jennifer Lawrence has had loads of success on the massive display, however not a lot with Massive Apple actual property. The Academy Award profitable actor (“The Starvation Video games,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) shoveled out $15.6 million for her glass-walled penthouse apartment on the Higher East Facet in 2016, simply because the Manhattan market peaked. In accordance with tax information filed in late July, she’s now resold the place for a breathtaking $9.9 million to Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine. Not counting carrying prices, enchancment bills, and actual property charges, that’s a staggering $5.7 million loss — which has gotta damage, regardless of who you might be or how a lot cash you’ve got.

J-Legislation initially listed the apartment final 12 months with Pamela D’Arc at Compass with a much-too-optimistic asking value of $15.45 million. The value dropped to $14.25 million earlier than it was, in late 2019, slashed to its closing ask of $12 million. Saddled with large frequent prices of over $5,700 month, to not point out taxes, insurance coverage and maintenance that collectively amounted to round $100,000 per 12 months, slicing her losses seems to have the fitting transfer to make.

The amply-terraced, nearly 4,100 sq. ft. full-floor penthouse has a lot to supply. Along with 12-foot ceilings, panoramic metropolis views via floor-to-ceiling home windows and round 3,000 sq. toes of landscaped exterior house (together with an outside grill massive sufficient to feed the military of employees who had the unenviable job of hauling it as much as the 30th ground) the apartment incorporates three bedrooms and 4.5 loos.

The chef’s kitchen opens to a mild crammed eating/lounge house separated from a den/household room by a double-sided gasoline fire. Darkish chocolate-colored hardwood flooring anchor the sky-high pad, and a lengthy hallway connects the general public entertaining areas to 2 en suite visitor bedrooms and a star-worthy master bedroom with terrace entry.

Although it’s not very best for blistering scorching or frigid New York summers or winters, however wonderful for odd days in between, the 2 ranges of terracing are enhanced by a trellis and seating space in entrance of a wall mounted TV. The wraparound view, whereas gorgeous, just isn’t for the squeamish or these afraid of high-flying geese or low-lying clouds.

Although she owns a spacious residence with a wealthy historical past of earlier showbiz homeowners in an A-lister-packed enclave within the Coldwater Canyon space above Beverly Hills, bought for $8.225 million in 2014, Lawrence, who married gallerist Cooke Maroney final 12 months, isn’t turning her again on Manhattan: In 2017 she reportedly paid simply over $9 million for a 3,000 sq. ft., three-bedroom, 3.5-bath loft conversion in fashionable Tribeca, which later got here up as a high-end rental at $27,500 monthly.