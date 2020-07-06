Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Buy Encino Home – Variety

Although they want one other home like a pigeon wants dance courses, information reveal showbiz energy couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have simply paid practically $1.four million for a property in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley enclave of Encino, the once-overlooked neighborhood that’s lately seen a large surge in recognition with suburban-minded celebrities. (Deeds and paperwork counsel the house in query was bought, technically talking, solely by Lopez.)

Whereas the self-proclaimed actual property lovers have differing design aesthetics — “[Alex] is extra on the trendy, masculine facet,” in response to Lopez, whereas the “Hustlers” star strays nearer to conventional — they’ll each admire this house’s decor, which gives an interesting mix of latest and retro furnishings in a midcentury ranch-style structure.

J.Lo and A-Rod’s new residential acquisition spans a comparatively modest 2,200 sq. ft and is much extra humble than the couple’s many different homes, suggesting it was both bought for a fortunate relative or as an funding. Inbuilt 1948 and since extensively renovated, the pink tile-roofed construction is of indeterminate architectural heritage however contains fashionable facilities aplenty.

There’s cream-colored stucco on the single-story house’s exterior partitions, whereas the entrance door opens into an unlimited combo dwelling/eating room with wide-plank hardwood flooring, pure white partitions and recessed LED lighting. The eating facet of the room sports activities a vaulted wooden ceiling that’s stained a deep charcoal coloration for distinction, as does the den, which features a fire with wood mantle.

Put in this 12 months, the all-new open kitchen options ash gray cupboards, a middle island and medium-grade stainless home equipment. French doorways join the kitchen on to a lined patio, the place there’s loads of house for an alfresco dwelling or eating room and views of the indifferent storage, accessed by way of a discreet gated driveway on the property’s bottom. Tucked behind the storage is a hidden — and unpermitted — 200 sq. ft. workplace, good for privateness whereas working from house.

The home additionally gives two visitor bedrooms that collectively share a big visitor toilet, plus a grasp retreat with twin closets, one in all them a walk-in state of affairs. A freshly renovated bathtub comprises twin vanities, soaking tub and glass-enclosed bathe.

Open air, the .13-acre nook lot property is landscaped merely, with a handful of drought-tolerant plantings and fake grass for carefree upkeep, whereas the fascinating location means the home is only a fast jaunt to a large 123 of Valley eating places and purchasing locations.

Moreover their new Encino cottage, Lopez and Rodriguez proceed to keep up a really A-list assortment of prime actual property that features a beautiful compound in Bel Air — bought by Lopez for $28 million — a Hamptons property, a $20 million penthouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, and a fixer-upper oceanfront house in Malibu the couple purchased from Jeremy Piven in 2018 and later employed HGTV star Joanna Gaines to renovate. And A-Rod nonetheless owns his spectacular Miami mansion, a custom-built Coral Gables up to date that was photographed in 2017 for Architectural Digest.

Tim Gavin of Keller Williams held the itemizing; Carl Gambino of Compass repped Lopez.