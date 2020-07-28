Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez List Malibu Beach House

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez simply can’t cease shopping for and promoting multi-million greenback properties, and the true property mad power-couple have now hung a not-quite $8-million price ticket on their three-story seashore home alongside a primary stretch of sand in Malibu, Calif., that they scooped up solely a couple of 12 months and a half in the past for $6.6 million from “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven.

Shortly after their buy, the criminally photogenic couple engaged the design companies of “Fixer Higher” cohost Joanna Gaines to provide the place an entire and no-doubt expensive makeover. Present listings held by Carl Gambino at Compass aren’t significantly revealing in regards to the property’s newly refreshed interiors however do describe the marginally greater than 4,400-square-foot seashore pad as “Reworked for a masterful redesign in thoughts” with a format that “maximizes the chance to entertain whereas taking within the the expansive Pacific Ocean.” There are 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bogs plus quite a few glass sliders that permit the home to spill out to beachside decks on all three ranges.

Although the retired Yankee and the showbiz polymath, who’ve teamed up with a consortium of traders to buy the New York Mets baseball franchise, have barely thinned their property portfolio over the past 12 months, they collectively nonetheless preside over a sprawling portfolio of properties on each coasts. In June of 2019, Rodriguez bought his bachelor pad within the hills above L.A.’s Sundown Strip for $4.Four million, a whopping $400,000 lower than he paid Meryl Streep in 2014 for the clean-lined modern. Happily he nearly made up the distinction within the concurrent, $15.75 million sale of a 4,000-square-foot aerie on the pencil skinny tower at 432 Park Avenue in New York Metropolis they bought collectively in early 2018 for simply over $15.three million.

Rodriguez retains an art-filled modern compound in Coral Gables, Florida — it was photographed a number of years in the past for Architectural Digest — and the couple’s major residence in Los Angeles is an 8-plus-acre Arts & Crafts impressed compound in Bel Air that Lopez picked up in 2015 for $28 million from actor Sela Ward. (Earlier this 12 months they added a $1.Four million home within the Encino space, presumably for mates, household, company or workers.) Lopez has held on tight to a Gambrel-roofed cottage-style mansion within the Hamptons that she purchased again in 2013 for near $10 million, however she hopes to eliminate a mansion-sized duplex penthouse in Manhattan’s fashionable NoMad neighborhood that she acquired in 2014 for a tiny bit above $20.16 million and now has on the market at just below $25 million after it was first listed nearly three years in the past at not fairly $27 million.