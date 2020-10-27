Jennifer Lopez, Armie Hammer to Star in ‘Shotgun Wedding ceremony’

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer will tie the knot in Lionsgate’s action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding ceremony.”

The movie finds Lopez as Darcy and Hammer as Tom, a pair who gathers their households collectively for a vacation spot wedding ceremony. Issues begin to go south, nevertheless, after the 2 get chilly toes. However that’s not the worst factor in regards to the wedding ceremony from hell — the ceremony goes fully off the rails when your complete get together is taken hostage.

In accordance to the official, pun-filled press launch: “‘Til Dying Do Us Half’ takes on an entire new which means in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled journey as Darcy and Tom should save their family members — in the event that they don’t kill one another first.”

Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. The movie can be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who beforehand teamed with Lionsgate on the sleeper hit “Surprise.” They are going to be joined as producers by Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Manufacturing is anticipated to start early subsequent 12 months.

“Shotgun Wedding ceremony” comes on the heels of Lopez’s latest smash, “Hustlers,” which earned her a Golden Globe nom and many Oscar buzz (her’s was the snub heard spherical Hollywood). She may even seem in the upcoming “Marry Me,” one other wedding-themed comedy, and “The Godmother,” against the law drama in regards to the rise and fall of late drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Hammer continues to be using excessive from “Name Me by Your Identify.” He not too long ago costarred in Netflix’s remake of “Rebecca.”

Deadline first reported Hammer and Lopez’s casting.