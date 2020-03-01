Jennifer Lopez Calls Her ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub ‘A Little Bit of a Letdown’

Jennifer Lopez opened up on her snub at this yr’s Oscars throughout a dialogue with Oprah Winfrey, admitting she felt disenchanted about not getting nominated.

Many anticipated the “Hustlers” star to have her title known as out throughout this yr’s nominations for supporting actress, however Lopez was lacking from the listing. Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Girls”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) made the lower as an alternative, with Dern taking residence the award.

“I used to be a little unhappy as a result of there was a lot of buildup to it. There have been so many articles. I acquired so many good notices — greater than ever in my profession — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to occur; if she doesn’t, you’re loopy.’ I’m studying all of the articles going, ‘Oh my god, might this occur?’ After which it didn’t and I used to be like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown,” she mentioned.

Talking at Winfrey’s “2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus Tour” on Saturday, Lopez additionally admitted she felt like she let her shut associates and friends down.

“Most of my group has been with me for years — 20, 25 years — and I believe that they had a lot of hopes on that and so they wished it, too. So I felt like I let everybody down a little bit,” she mentioned.

Regardless of the disappointing Oscar outcomes, Lopez earned nominations on the Golden Globes, Display Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her function as Ramona in “Hustlers,” and appears to have gotten over the Academy’s snub.

“You notice you need folks’s validation. You need folks to say you probably did a good job, and I spotted, ‘No, you don’t want that. You do that since you like it,” she mentioned. “I don’t want this award to inform me I’m sufficient.”