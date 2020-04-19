Jennifer Lopez Covers Barbra Streisand’s ‘Individuals’ for Together at Home – Variety

Jennifer Lopez joined a bunch of musicians for the “One World: Together at Home” live performance, channeling Barbra Streisand for a canopy of her 1964 track “Individuals.”

Lopez sang a delicate rendition of the traditional whereas illuminated by a tree lined with strings of lights. Her efficiency was simply one of many many highlights of the live performance that Girl Gaga spearheaded with International Citizen to rejoice staff on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Different performers included The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Sam Smith and John Legend. Gaga opened the present with an unbelievable efficiency of Nat King Cole’s traditional “Smile.”

Lopez, who kicked off the yr with a bang within the type of a blinding Tremendous Bowl efficiency with Shakira, has been in quarantine lockdown with fiance Alex Rodriguez and their youngsters. The pair, like numerous different {couples}, needed to put their marriage ceremony on maintain due to the coronavirus disaster.

The multihyphenate not too long ago earned accolades for her function within the 2019 true-life crime comedy “Hustlers.”

Whereas “Together at Home” shouldn’t be a conventional fundraising occasion, the International Citizen web site identifies a number of methods viewers can get entangled. Its “Take Motion” web site consists of a number of methods folks could make their voices heard and donate cash.