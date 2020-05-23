Jennifer Lopez Had to Film Some of ‘Marry Me’ on Zoom – Variety

Jennifer Lopez has been spending time in quarantine along with her children and fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

However that doesn’t imply she’s not working. Not solely is she gearing up for the Season four premiere of NBC’s “World of Dance” on Could 26, however she’s additionally ending “Marry Me,” her upcoming romantic comedy by which she performs a pop star who’s left on the alter by her well-known rocker husband-to-be (Maluma) simply earlier than they’re about to get hitched at Madison Sq. Backyard. As a substitute, she marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) who she plucks from the group.

Lopez and Maluma really did pick-up pictures in quarantine. “It was me at dwelling and Maluma in Colombia. We weren’t positive the way it was going to work out,” Lopez mentioned. “Somebody got here in and arrange a digicam and lights, after which left as a result of of social distancing. We had a Zoom name. I begin doing the scene with Maluma and we’re listening to echoers and we’re all like, ‘Everybody has to mute.’ (Laughs) We had been simply figuring it out as we go. We obtained by the scene. It’s going to be within the film. It’s not the perfect manner of filmmaking, however we obtained it performed.”

They’re presently in post-production. “We had been supposed to come out within the fall, however we don’t know if that may occur,” Lopez mentioned.

Variety caught up with Lopez on Friday morning from her dwelling in Miami.

I watched the primary episode of the brand new season of “World of Dance.” I do know this occurs on a regular basis, however how do you inform contestants, “No?” Does it break your coronary heart each time?

It does. It by no means will get simple. Some folks make it and a few folks don’t. It’s laborious particularly once they go in there believing a lot they belong on the present and we have now to say, “You understand what, it’s not there.” It’s robust.

You had to shoot the finale with out an viewers as a result of of COVID-19, proper?

I knew after the Tremendous Bowl, I used to be going proper into “World of Dance” and proper after “World of Dance,” I used to be going to take a break. It was Tuesday or Wednesday and we had been supposed to be ending on Sunday, however they got here to us and mentioned, “We’ve got to end by Friday. The constructing is closing down.” I used to be like, “What?” It was that week when issues obtained actually actual. Then they mentioned, “We’re going to do the finale with out an viewers.” It was all so new. We did the finale after which I obtained on a airplane and got here dwelling and that’s the place I’ve been ever since.

How laborious was it to do the finale with out an viewers? The vitality should have been so totally different.

I discovered it very robust. We had been making an attempt our greatest to attempt to make it what it ought to have been for these individuals who fought so laborious to get there with out an viewers cheering them on and all that vitality of all these folks. It was laborious. However nonetheless, they received $1 million in order that’s all good. There’s nonetheless happiness.

When will you are feeling secure to return to working on units?

All of us have to take into consideration security first. You don’t need to create a state of affairs the place a bunch of folks might get sick or die. I believe there are simply going to have to be massive procedures in place, whether or not it’s testing everyone earlier than they get on a undertaking after which assessments all through manufacturing. … I believe crews for some time can be a lot smaller than they normally are. However that is simply me speculating as a result of I do not know. I do know studios are working laborious, TV and flicks, on how to get again to work as a result of so many individuals are out of work.

Your daughter Emme is now an writer. [In September, Crown Books for Young Readers is publishing her first book, “Lord Help Me,” about her daily prayers, which will also benefit the protection of sloths.]

She began writing the e-book a pair of years in the past along with her nanny, who takes care of her and drives her to faculty and stuff. And he or she needed to save the sloths and to educate folks how to pray for them. They usually mentioned, “I believe we are able to do a e-book.” So I helped them do this. You possibly can pre-order it proper now. (Laughs).

When is her album popping out?

I don’t know. We don’t need to push her. The issues that we have now performed are as a result of she’s on tour with me so she comes out and sings for 30 seconds or the Tremendous Bowl. That’s her with mommy. Consider it or not, she’s been supplied a couple of massive issues with nice folks, however I’m not encouraging that proper now. I believe it’s good to do issues with mother. If she needs to pursue that when she’s older, she will. Proper now, it’s about faculty, digital faculty.

With every thing you’ve got going on, when would you’ve got time to additionally personal a baseball group? (Variety solely reported in April that Lopez and Rodriguez had been making an attempt to purchase the New York Mets; they dropped their bid earlier this month, in accordance to the New York Put up.)

We’ve got no remark on that proper now. (Laughs)

I’m from Queens, so I used to be anticipating you to go for the Yankees.

Hmmm. I don’t assume the Yankees are on the market.

But when Jennifer Lopez needed to purchase them, possibly they’d simply do it.

Oh, proper!..Simply going to hand them over. No downside.

How are issues coming together with “The Godmother,” your movie about “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco?

We’re within the re-writing stage on the script proper now. We’ve got an incredible author and director, and we’ve been doing conferences on Zoom.

Reed Morano is directing. Why did you assume she was proper for this undertaking?

She’s superb. She’s an incredible shooter. … Story-wise, the conversations we have now been having with Invoice [Monahan], who’s doing the following go on the script, have been nice. He’s taking Reed’s imaginative and prescient and making it what she thinks it needs to be. We’re all working collectively. We’re excited. We’re doing it with STX, who I did “Hustlers” with. So we’re getting it prepared to go for as quickly as we are able to shoot it.