Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson Romance ‘Marry Me’ Slated for February

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

‘Marry Me’ Arriving Valentine’s Day Weekend

Common Photos will launch the romance movie “Marry Me,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, on Feb. 12, the beginning of the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Lopez is starring as a musical celebrity and Wilson is portraying a divorced math instructor. Lopez’s character is about to marry a brand new music star in a worldwide ceremony when she discovers that he cheated on her. She has a meltdown, then locks eyes with Wilson’s character and decides to marry him.

“Marry Me” is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill primarily based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The movie is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Benny Medina and John Rogers. The movie’s government producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.

Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese Be part of Christmas Comedy

Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer are starring within the MSR Media comedy characteristic movie “Father Christmas Is Again,” with principal pictures underway within the U.Ok.

Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis are directing from a script by David Conolly, Hannah Davis Legislation and Dylanne Corcoran primarily based on an unique concept by Martinez who additionally produces the movie, by which a household’s Christmas turns to chaos when the long-lost father arrives at their doorstep together with his new girlfriend. The forged embrace Nathalie Cox, Talulah Riley, Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, April Bowlby, Ray Fearon, and Naomi Frederick.

Martinez and Alan Latham from Highfield Grange Studios are producing the movie. The movie’s monetary companion is Kirsty Bell from Goldfinch, who serves as government producer alongside Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media.

Good to Vote Marketing campaign Faucets Celebrities

The Good to Vote initiative has signed up Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Roberts, Meagan Good, Hailee Steinfeld, Taylor Schilling, and Debra Messing to encourage voter registration.

The non-partisan voting marketing campaign has launched as a manner of celebrities encouraging their hundreds of thousands of followers to register, examine their registration, or make a voting plan. Expertise who take part will supply their followers incentives akin to entry to never-before-seen piece of content material when their followers hit a selected variety of registrations.

The content material consists of JoAnna Garcia Swisher shaving Nick Swisher’s head; Debra Messing reuniting along with her “Mysteries of Laura” co-star Josh Lucas; Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Baryshnikov internet hosting an Instagram Dwell for a particular engagement within the kitchen; Taylor Schilling releasing an unique clip from her upcoming collection “Monsterland”; and Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein internet hosting an Instagram Dwell “Booksmart” reunion.