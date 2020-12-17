Jennifer Lopez to Star in ‘Cipher’ Adaptation for Netflix

Jennifer Lopez is teaming with Netflix to mount a movie adaptation of the bestselling e-book “The Cipher.”

Lopez will produce and star in the characteristic automobile, written by Isabella Maldonado. Lopez will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who finds herself drawn right into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts advanced codes and riddles on-line. The codes correspond to current murders, designed to lure her right into a cat-and-mouse chase.

The streamer optioned the e-book for Lopez and producing companions Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado will govt produce. Courtney Baxter will function affiliate producer.

Lopez is represented by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Maldonado is represented by CAA, and Liza Fleissig and Ginger Harris-Dontzin of the Liza Royce Company.

Lopez has a slew of films in the pipeline, together with: “Marry Me” from Common Footage, the story of a pop star who spontaneously weds a fan throughout an enviornment efficiency; “The Godmother,” a take a look at the rise and fall of the late drug lord Griselda Blanco from director Reed Morano at STX; and “Shotgun Wedding ceremony,” a few couple whose vacation spot marriage ceremony is highjacked by criminals, co-starring Armie Hammer and distributed by Lionsgate.

She’ll additionally function the headline performer for the 2020 version of “Dick Clark’s New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Lopez and Goldsmith-Thomas just lately mentioned their Nuyorican Productions, hiring girls for key roles behind the scenes and giving a superb title to rom-coms for Selection‘s annual Energy of Ladies difficulty.