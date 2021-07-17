Jennifer Lopez’s Youngsters Tag Alongside All the way through Celebrity’s Newest Space Looking Shuttle With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been noticed space looking once more on Friday, however this time the singer’s children had been in tow.

Max and Emme joined Lopez, 51, and Affleck whilst the 2 had been space looking in Santa Monica.

Lopez was once additionally noticed out-and-about on Thursday space buying groceries together with her beau. It was once reported previous this yr that Lopez is having a look to relocated from Miami to Los Angeles, the place the 48-year-old actor these days is living.

A supply up to now instructed TMZ that whilst the 2 had been noticed in search of properties in combination, they don’t but have plans to transport in in combination simply but – and that Affleck is simply lending a serving to hand.

A few of the homes they toured was once a Beverly Park mansion indexed for $63.95 million. The over-31,000 square-foot house sits on a 1.4-acre plot on Billionaire’s Row.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their courting after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, referred to as it quits in April.

“We’ve discovered we’re higher as buddies and look ahead to closing so,” the couple stated in a remark on the time.

Affleck and Lopez had been up to now engaged for kind of two years. The 2 cut up in 2004 and Affleck went directly to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who percentage 3 youngsters in combination – divorced in 2018.

Lopez stocks Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.