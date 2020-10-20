Jennifer Nettles to Receive First ‘Equal Play Award’ at CMT Awards

Jennifer Nettles is ready to obtain the primary honorary Equal Play Awards from the CMT Music Awards for her outspokenness and advocacy for ladies in nation music, the community is revealing at the moment.

The presentation of the award to Nettles, who performs as a solo artist in addition to half of the duo Sugarland, shall be preceded by a three-minute tribute video on the telecast. Amongst these providing testimonials to Nettles and her efforts are Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Maren Morris, Cam, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton and Gabby Barrett.

“As a proud a part of the gorgeous legacy of ladies in nation music, I’m honored to be the primary recipient” of the award, Nettles stated in a press release. “I look ahead to celebrating the contributions of ladies, and all marginalized communities, throughout the nation music format, and I’m motivated in encouraging the non-artists, executives and buyers within the business, to do the identical. There’s a lot work nonetheless to be achieved.”

Nettles’ dedication to the trigger in a style the place airplay for ladies has typically topped out at about 10% lately was most seen at final November’s CMA Awards, when she took to the purple carpet in a graffiti-marked Christian Siriano pantsuit and cape, with the phrase “Play our f*@#in data” on one aspect of the cape and “Please and thanks” on the opposite.

“There’s now two generations who’ve been educated to not hear ladies on nation radio,” Nettles has stated. “Someone wants to make some noise.”

The awards present, pushed again from its normal June date and being achieved with no dwell viewers this 12 months, airs Wednesday night time at 8 p.m ET/PT and seven CT. The telecast will seem not simply on CMT however sister networks MTV, MTV2, Emblem, Paramount Community, Pop and TV Land. The internet hosting trio shall be McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland.

“Jennifer Nettles is that uncommon artist who speaks her reality, calling out injustice wherever she sees it,” stated Leslie Fram, senior VP of music technique for CMT. “Her dedication to equal feminine illustration throughout the board within the music business embodies the spirit of our equal play initiative and makes her the proper recipient of the inaugural ‘CMT Equal Play Award.’”

CMT launched the Equal Play initiative final 12 months with the hope of selling parity all through the nation music business, beginning with a dedication on the community’s half to programming at least 50% songs by feminine artists throughout its music video blocks, as of January 2020.

The community has lengthy been at the forefront of publicizing the disparity and calling for change within the format. The 12 months 2013 noticed the launch of CMT Subsequent Girls of Nation, which annually inducts a crop of younger ladies artists whom the community pledges to promote.

The annual Subsequent Girls of Nation occasion normally takes place throughout CMA Awards week, however with all dwell occasions being placed on ice and brought digital within the leadup to this November’s CMAs, CMT is rejiggering its Subsequent Girls unveiling as effectively, with plans for that to be introduced quickly.

Nominations for Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards are led by McBryde, Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt with three apiece. Artists with two nominations every are Brown, Barrett, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blanco Brown, Little Massive City, Outdated Dominion and the Chicks.

Performers embody the pairing of Ballerini with Halsey, Jimmie Allen teaming with Noah Cyrus, and Combs hooking up with Brooks & Dunn, plus Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Hunt, Morris, Barrett and Brown. Taylor Swift, lengthy absent from the present, is making a return as a presenter.