Jennifer Winget Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Jennifer Winget is an Indian actress and model who usually works inside the Hindi television and picture business. She is mainly recognized for participating within the serve as of Kumud Desai inside the usual TV serial titled Saraswatichandra.

She is one of the stated and freshest actresses inside the Indian television business. She moreover worked as a child artist in a lot of Hindi movement photos and won huge reputation and fan following at an early age.

Jennifer Winget Wiki/Biography

Born on 30 May 1985, Jennifer Winget’s age is 35 years as of 2021. She was once born and presented up in an upper-middle-class family from Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She spends her adolescence in Yavatmal, Maharashtra as effectively. She did her early schooling at St. Xavier’s Over the top School in Mumbai.

She attended K.J. Somaiya Junior College of Science & Trade from where she achieved her graduation in trade. Jennifer has had a passion for appearing and modeling since her adolescence. She started running as a child artist when she was once only 10 years earlier. She has featured in a number of usual Hindi movement photos in a supporting serve as.

Family, Boyfriend & Relationships

Jennifer Winget belongs to a well-settled Marathi Christian family from Mumbai, Maharashtra India. She is a Christian by means of caste and holds an Indian nationality.

Her father’s name is Hemant Winget who works in a private company in Mumbai and her mother’s name is Prabha Winget who’s a housewife. Moreover, her mother is a Punjabi Hindu by means of caste.

She moreover has one elder sibling, her brother’s name is Moses Winget.

Jennifer Winget’s marital status is divorced. She was once married to Karan Singh Grover who can be an established actor inside the Hindi film and television business.

The couple dated one every other for subsequently a couple of years previous than they decided to tie their knots on 09 April 2012. Alternatively after two years they bought separated and purchased divorced after Jennifer started relationship her co-star Sehban Azim.

Physically Glance

Jennifer Winget is one of the maximum shocking and sizzling actresses inside the Indian television business. She could also be really well being conscious and maintains her properly being and well being by means of not unusual educate and yoga. She is 5 ft and 5 inches in most sensible and her body weight is spherical 55 Kg.

She has an interesting character with a superbly shaped body and her decide measurements measuring 34-28-34 inches more or less. Her body type is hourglass narrow and her shocking long brown color glossy hair and spell binding brown color shocking eyes upload to her elegance. She inked two shocking tattoos on her body, definitely one in all text Hakuna Matata on her right kind shoulder and the other of a fairy sitting at the moon on her left leg.

Career

Jennifer Winget started her occupation as a television actress inside the business. She made her appearing debut as a child artist in conjunction with her glance inside the Hindi movie titled Akele Hum Akele Tum. After that, she has worked in a lot of Hindi movement photos like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya, and Kuch Naa Kaho.

She made her television debut in conjunction with her glance inside the TV serial titled Shaka Laka Building up Building up inside the year 2002 in which she carried out the serve as of Piya. After that, she worked in a number of usual Hindi TV serials like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Ki, Karthika, Kahin To Hoga, and Sangam.

After that inside the year 2009, she worked inside the TV serial Dil Mil Gaye for which she won huge reputation and fan following inside the Indian television business. In recent times, she worked in usual Hindi TV serials like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannah.

She moreover hosted many TV reality shows like Dekh India Dekh, Laughter Ke Phatke, Zara Nachke Dikha Season 2, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, and Nachle With Saroj Khan.

Awards

Jennifer Winget has won many usual television awards all the way through her occupation inside the business. She has won the Gold Award for Maximum Fit Actress inside the year 2013 and as well as won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress within the similar year and equivalent television provide Saraswatichandra.

Inside the next year, she has moreover won the Indian Television tube Award for Best Actress for the same serial. She has bought the HT Maximum Stylish Award for Maximum Stylish TV character inside the year 2017 and as well as bought the Lions Gold Award for Best Actress within the similar year.

Data and Knowledge

In an interview, Jennifer has printed that if she wouldn’t be an actress then she might be an air hostess. She moreover mentioned that in large part she is flawed as a non-Indian because of her first name.

She likes buying, dancing, and playing with puppy dogs in her loose time. She is close to the television actress Drashti Dhami and her nephew Shawn.

Jennifer was once among 21 Sexiest Asian Women and as well as incorporated inside the document of prime 10 television actresses. She was once moreover ranked 14th inside the Biz Asia’s TV character document and among 35 freshest Indian television actresses.