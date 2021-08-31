Jennifer Yu To Superstar In Hong Kong Crime Collection ‘Forensic Psychologist’

Hong Kong actress Jennifer Yu (Sisterhood, Flying Tiger 2) has signed on to steer the massive ensemble forged of the coming near near mental crime collection Forensic Psychologist, which is ready to start manufacturing in September.

Produced via AMM World and Phoenix Waters Productions, the 30 minutes drama tells the tale of Dr. Mandy Cheung (Yu), a forensic psychologist who will have to assess the psychological state of criminals to decide whether or not they’re mentally are compatible to face trial. The tale is claimed to discover the subject of psychological well being and legal habits.

The 12-episode collection is helmed via more than a few administrators together with showrunner Bizhan Tong (Lockdown) who’s concurrently growing an English-language model with Debbie Mason, co-founder of Kudos (Lifestyles on Mars, Spooks).

The display’s huge ensemble additionally contains actress Crisel Consunji (Nonetheless Human), Wiyona Yeung (We Are Legends), Locker Lam (0 to Hero), Jason Wu, Bryant Mak (My Prince Edward), Gigi and Sabrina Cheung, Jai Day (Chasing the Dragon), Fats Cheong (Who Sells Bricks in Hong Kong), Ng Wing Sze (The Abortionist), Zoe Yu (A Easiest Day for Arsenide), Ronny Lay (Sorina Fok), Shaopin Tsui (Until Demise Do Us Phase), Yuki Legislation, and Kenneth Cheung (PTU).

“Forensic Psychologist is a significant foray into the global marketplace and the most important drama for Hong Kong as we execute Tong’s imaginative and prescient of bringing Hong Kong leisure to the sector,” says government director Philip Ma. “It showcases sensible performances from Hong Kong ability of all generations which mixed with an ingeniously crafted tale.”

“Psychological well being is a matter which impacts all populations from Hong Kong and past,” says Tong. “Exploring this matter inside the framework of legal habits with one of the most greatest ability this nice town has to supply fills me with self assurance that we will ship an enriching enjoy for our audience as we take any other step in opposition to igniting the resurgence of the Hong Kong leisure trade with an outward focal point throughout the make stronger of a passionate, decided, and artistic group.”

Forensic Psychologist is considered one of a number of Motion pictures, Collection, and Selection presentations Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM World have partnered on to supply in Hong Kong. Upcoming productions come with a Cantonese remake of Richard Linklater’s Tape with unique author Stephen Belber concerned, Hong Kong’s largest zombie movie in historical past Chungking Mansions that includes a global forged, Asia’s first NFT drama collection Crypto Keepers, and Hong Kong’s first superhero drama collection Evos. The companions global mystery Lockdown just lately shot in more than one international locations together with the U.Ok. and Hong Kong and is ready for free up later this 12 months.