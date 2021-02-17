Jenny Cohen Joins Walt Disney Co. as Head of Social Responsibility

Longtime Disney government Jenny Cohen has been named head of social accountability for the corporate.

Cohen, a veteran model administration government, will report back to CEO Bob Chapek in her function as government VP of social accountability.

“Customers, staff and traders are more and more trying to corporations to drive optimistic, impactful change on the earth, and at Disney, our aim is to be as admired for our values and contributions to society as we’re for the very good leisure we create,” Chapek stated. “Jenny is a particularly proficient, strategic and collaborative chief who has helped outline not solely what the Disney model represents, however what the model ought to stand for, and I’m happy that she can be main this vital work.”

Cohen has spent the previous 23 years with Disney, most lately served as senior VP of model, franchise and buyer relationship administration. Earlier than that, she labored in enterprise growth and strategic planning at Disney from 1992-1995.

Within the newly created submit, Cohen will lead the corporate’s world company social accountability and environmental, social and governance work. Disney already has sizable outreach and assist operations in youngsters’s hospitals around the globe as effectively as expansive applications to assist STEM and humanities schooling initiatives.

“I’m grateful for this chance and thrilled to guide the corporate’s efforts to additional activate our manufacturers and companies as a power for good in our communities,” Cohen stated. “Social accountability is an integral half of our DNA at Disney, and I sit up for partnering with leaders from throughout our companies as we try to make use of our distinctive world platform and assets to drive the best impression.”

Cohen can also be as a member of the corporate’s CEO range and inclusion council, designed to plan initiatives that assist a wholesome work tradition inside Disney’s far-flung partitions.