Jenny Slate: 7 Great Movie Performances, Including The Sunlit Night

The Sunlit Night (2020)

The Sunlit Night is a main instance of when a number one efficiency outshines a film. Please pardon the pun. Although it is bolstered by good cinematography and wonderful Norwegian landscapes, this Sundance indie falls into too many tropes and cliches, whereas additionally affected by a number of oddly wavering subplots and diverting attentiveness to aspect characters who do not add a lot focus. Because of this, it turns into yet one more coming-of-age story a few character discovering themselves that paradoxically by no means finds itself. But, Jenny Slate’s weak, and, sure, radiant display screen presence lifts this film up and brings some emotional sincerity that is not present in its paint-by-numbers narrative.

It is such a gently fascinating efficiency that it nearly makes the film work. Slate’s clear star energy can’t be dismissed; it is a disgrace that she brings such vibrant engagement to this missing and noticeably edited-down misfire. However she burns vivid.