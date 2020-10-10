Jensen Ackles’ The Boys season 3 villain is ‘as bad as Homelander’

Amazon’s superhero hit The Boys is returning for a 3rd season, with followers excited for the arrival of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who’ll be becoming a member of the present as longtime Vought supe Soldier Boy.

Whereas Supernatural followers know him as good-hearted demon hunter Dean Winchester, The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke has promised followers they’ll see an entire new aspect to him in season three.

“I believe anybody anticipating Jensen to indicate up and be an excellent man, they are going to be dissatisfied. I’ll say that!” he informed Selection.

“Within the comics he’s principally simply form of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I’d say. As we’re writing him on this, we’re getting to actually speak concerning the historical past of Vought as a result of he’s like John Wayne,” he continued.

“He’s certainly one of these guys that’s been round for many years of Vought historical past. And he was Homelander earlier than Homelander, so he’s from a unique period, however he’s received the ego and the ambition – it simply comes throughout another way as a result of he’s from a unique time.”

In August, Kripke introduced that Ackles could be becoming a member of the superhero sequence after leaving Supernatural this yr to play Soldier Boy, who’s written as the unique tremendous superstar within the comics.

The character leads Vought’s second hottest super-team Payback and is labelled the unique superhero after turning into a cultural icon upon his return from World Warfare II.

When revealing Ackles casting, Supernatural creator Kripke mentioned that the actor will convey “a lot humour, pathos, and hazard” to the position of the very first superhero.

“I can’t wait to be on set with him once more, and produce a little bit of Supernatural to The Boys,” he added.

Amazon renewed The Boys for a 3rd outing forward of season two’s launch in September, with Kripke telling RadioTimes.com and different press that the subsequent sequence will see the “authorities response to COVID” within the US “metaphorically present up a technique or one other”.

