Jenson Button demands Lewis Hamilton competition to avoid ‘easy’ F1 title win

Jenson Button desires Lewis Hamilton to have robust competition in 2020 to avoid an ‘simple’ World Driver’s Championship victory.

The 40-year-old has been impressed by his former team-mate’s dominance within the sport, however believes – and hopes – Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have interaction Hamilton in a ‘correct combat’ all through 2020.

Button spoke solely to RadioTimes.com forward of returning as a Sky Sports activities F1 analyst for the 2020 season.

He stated: “I actually hope [Hamilton] has competition this yr. If he wins it this yr and doesn’t have competition, it’s a disgrace as a result of it’s a bit bit too simple.

“I would like to see the 2 Ferrari guys take it to Lewis and for them to have a correct combat. Not with gloves on or something!

“I actually do assume Ferrari will problem him, and that’s nice. Lewis most likely desires that, Lewis desires a combat not simply from his team-mate however he desires a combat from one other staff.

“That’s such a cool approach to win a championship by beating one other producer – that’s superior.

The 35-year-old is on the verge of equalling Michael Schumacher’s legendary file of seven world titles, and whereas Button is impressed by his shows, he’s reluctant to give sole reward to Hamilton for his achievements.

Button skilled a fractious relationship with Hamilton throughout their time at McLaren collectively, and whereas the Somerset-born star clearly respects Hamilton’s expertise, he remained cagey when requested about whether or not Hamilton is appreciated extremely sufficient by the British public.

“I don’t know, you most likely know greater than me. How many individuals do we’d like to communicate to to perceive what they consider him?

“I don’t assume you may take something away from him – to obtain that’s phenomenal, however as I stated you do want a staff to do it with.

“Lewis has completed a incredible job over the previous few years however you’ve received to hand it to Mercedes as effectively. To win each title since 2014, it’s loopy.

“You don’t win a world championship by yourself, you win it with the staff. And as a staff, Lewis, Toto, everybody at Mercedes, they deserve all the things they’ve achieved as a result of they’ve completed a incredible job to persistently be on the entrance.”

Ferrari are probably to be the closest challengers to Mercedes’ dominance in 2020, and Button is relishing the prospect of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc looking down Hamilton all through the season.

“It’s a very necessary yr for Sebastian after final yr having a brand new man within the staff who’s extraordinarily fast and proficient and cherished by the Tifosi. I’m positive it was actually powerful for him, four-time world champion, the elder statesman within the staff.

“If he comes out and thinks ‘you realize what, I’m a four-time world champion, let’s get on with it’ then nice. That’s the Sebastian we’ll have this yr.

“He’s going to be assured in his skill, Charles is thru the honeymoon part and Ferrari and has received to knuckle down. In the event that they’re each aggressive, they’ll be combating for a world championship.”

With most partnerships within the elite groups of Components 1, there’s a pecking order, however who does Button imagine will emerge because the victor from the Vettel-Leclerc battle in 2020?

“The one who scores the extra factors,” he joked. “However with these two? I don’t assume there can be, they’ll each be successful races.

“Typically that’s a foul factor when you may have two nice drivers in your staff as a result of they take factors off one another.

“When Lewis and myself have been team-mates we took race wins off one another. If we didn’t we’d’ve received the world championship. It’s a tough one.

“However I used to be a staff supervisor, staff proprietor, I’d nonetheless fairly have two good drivers in my staff as a result of they’ll work collectively, they’re each studying from one another, and so they’re shifting the automotive ahead, progressing with the automotive.”

Button is conserving tabs on loads of drivers away from Mercedes and Ferrari, with Max Verstappen additionally in his ideas for the title if Crimson Bull can enhance reliability on their automotive.

“[Verstappen] proved final yr Crimson Bull might be aggressive however he wants a automotive that may be aggressive all yr lengthy.

“It was a really younger relationship between Crimson Bull and Honda so hopefully they’ve improved as a result of we’d love to see him up there combating for wins on a constant foundation.

“That’s what the game actually desires and wishes. Three groups combating for a win is superior, and we noticed it in qualifying at occasions final yr. You’d have a Ferrari on pole, Mercedes second and Crimson Bull third. That’s cool. We haven’t seen that for a few years.”

The 2020 F1 season will get underway with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday 15th March dwell on Sky Sports activities F1.