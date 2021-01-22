Jeon Do Yeon And Ryu Jun Yeol’s Upcoming JTBC Drama Shares Character Details

JTBC’s upcoming drama starring Jeon Do Yeon and Ryu Jun Yeol has revealed new particulars!

JTBC’s “Disqualified as a Human” (literal title) tells the story of common individuals who notice they haven’t grow to be something all through their lives and check out their finest to see the highlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a lady in her 40s who feels misplaced and as if she wasn’t capable of quantity to something. Ryu Jun Yeol performs Kang Jae, a younger man who turns into afraid of himself out of worry that he received’t be capable to grow to be something.

The drama is directed by Heo Jin Ho, the director behind hit movies like “Forbidden Dream,” “Princess Deokhye,” “One High-quality Spring Day,” and “Christmas in August.” He’s particularly garnering consideration for this undertaking as it’s his first-ever drama. The script is written by Kim Ji Hye who has beforehand labored on movies reminiscent of “Want,” “My Love, My Bride,” and “Structure 101.”

5 years after her hit position in “Good Spouse,” Jeon Do Yeon is making her return to dramas as ghostwriter Boo Jung. Though Boo Jung has come this far doing the most effective she will be able to, she is somebody who feels she has misplaced all that means to life when she someday involves face her failures. As she seems on the steep decline of life forward of her, Boo Jung dives straight into that darkness. Via Boo Jung, Jeon Do Yeon will be capable to painting a wide selection of emotional growth starting from loss and anxiousness to vacancy and loneliness.

Ryu Jun Yeol may also be making an intense transformation by his position as Kang Jae, a 27-year-old man who runs a service during which folks act as the roles that prospects require. Kang Jae is a threat seeker who works at overcoming his poverty to achieve the next standing. He tries to take varied shortcuts whereas dreaming of being rich however seems like he has achieved nothing when he’s confronted with a steep uphill battle. There, he meets Boo Jung and has a change of coronary heart.

Director Heo Jin Ho revealed that he considered Jeon Do Yeon and Ryu Jun Yeol as quickly as he learn the script. He defined, “Melodramas that should get viewers to narrate with out significantly stimulating units is a tough style. We are attempting to implement this by the performing of those two actors who at all times use an genuine method.”

He continued, “I’m so grateful and excited that I get to work with these two actors in my first drama. We are attempting to warmly seize the bitter tales of Boo Jung and Kang Jae.”

JTBC’s “Disqualified as a Human” additionally stars Apink‘s Son Naeun, Park Byung Eun, Jo Eun Ji, Kim Hyo Jin, and Park Ji Younger, and it’ll premiere within the second half of 2021.

