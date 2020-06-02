Jeon Hye Bin And Go Joon Make Jang Nara Jealous In “Oh My Child”

tvN’s “Oh My Child” has launched new stills of Jang Nara, Go Joon, and Jeon Hye Bin, who shall be making a particular look!

“Oh My Child” tells the story of Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), a lady who was planning to skip marriage in favor of getting a child first till three males got here unexpectedly into her life.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, the romance between Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang (Go Joon) amped up as their feelings for one another grew stronger. In the midst of Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang’s budding romance, Kang Hyo Joo (Jeon Hye Bin) enters their lives, making viewers interested in how she will affect the 2.

In the newly launched stills, Kang Hyo Joo and Han Yi Sang meet in a pleasant encounter, as Kang Hyo Joo greets Han Yi Sang excitedly by grabbing his palms. Throughout from her, Han Yi Sang smiles again fortunately.

In the meantime, Jang Ha Ri, who’s watching the reunion between Kang Hyo Joo and Han Yi Sang, appears to be jealous that Han Yi Sang is with somebody aside from herself and sips her juice sulkily. What’s going to develop into of Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang’s relationship now that Kang Hyo Joo has entered the scene?

After filming, Jeon Hye Bin shared her ideas about her particular look, saying, “I’m greeting viewers via this nice drama as a giant fan of ‘Oh My Child’ with particular connections to director Nam Ki Hoon. I used to be capable of have an excellent time filming comfortably due to our director — who I haven’t seen in a very long time — and the workers, in addition to Jang Nara and Go Joon. Thanks. Please present your love and help for ‘Oh My Child’ and Jeon Hye Bin as an actor.”

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “We plan to amp up the enjoyable via Jeon Hye Bin’s particular look within the romance between Jang Nara’s and Go Joon’s characters. Please look out for Jeon Hye Bin, who portrays a celeb with pleasant charms regardless of her brief look, and Jang Ha Ri, who grows jealous in her cute methods, and Han Yi Sang, who unintentionally makes Jang Ha Ri jealous.”

The following episode of “Oh My Child” airs on June three at 11 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “Oh My Child” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)